FWC seeking help from the public for information regarding a vessel strike in Homosassa

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating a boating incident and seeking assistance from the public to help identify the vessel involved in the event that occurred on July 6, at approximately 3:45 p.m.

A vessel’s propeller struck a man diving for scallops at the scallop grounds northwest of St. Martins River in the Crystal River/Homosassa area and the vessel left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Witnesses describe the vessel as a Robalo or Sea Fox with a top. The body of the vessel is white, beige or blue. The vessel operator has not been identified but was described as a middle-aged white male with a large build wearing a white shirt. FWC is asking homeowners with security cameras facing the Crystal River or Withlacoochee River to check their footage for a vessel matching this description between the hours of 1:30 p.m. to sunset.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text 847411 (Tip411) with keyword "FWC" and information about the operator. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.

When scalloping in open water, divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device and within 100 feet if on a river, inlet or navigation channel. Boat operators traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on a river, inlet or navigational channel must slow to idle speed. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Boating, click "Boating Regulations" and select "Divers-down Warning Devices."