GISCI Announces 2023 Map Contest Winners

The 2023 GISCI Map Contest kicked off earlier this year with entries accepted through April 30, 2023. Open to anyone, this year’s entries were once again split into two categories, one for professionals and one for students. This annual event attracts folks from all over the world, highlighting their cartographic work, and this year was no exception. There were 18 entries in the professional category and 6 in the student category. Thank you to all those who took part! It is always a pleasure to see the demanding work and creativity displayed in each entry.

The subject matter and style for each map was left up to each person entering the contest. The creativity shown in each entry is impressive! But don’t take our word for it, check out all the winning entries on our website. With a variety of impressive entries, the judges had a difficult task narrowing down the winners. A team of GISPs judged each map on seven equally weighted criteria: accuracy, design/layout, legibility, visual appeal, effective communication, effective use of geographic information, and originality.

Congratulations to this year’s winners!

Professional Category

• 1st Place: Scottsdale Fire - True to Their Mission for Every Event by Mele Koneya

• 2nd Place: Stamped in History: 50 Years of Imperiled Species Conservation by Benjamin Tjepkes

• 3rd Place: Long Distance Dispersal of Bylot Island's Arctic Foxes by Amanda Robinson





Student Category

• 1st Place: Antarctica – A New Age of Exploration by Himansi Bhatt

• 2nd Place: 22+ Years of Forest Fires by Abhishek Rawat

• 3rd Place: Scenic Formosa Island: A Non-Political Map of Taiwan in Three Scripts by Atlas Guo





Everyone who entered the contest receives points under the Contribution to the Profession category in their GISP Portfolio. Winners received prizes and their GISP certification fees waived. Additionally, those that used Esri software to create their maps will have their maps on display at the 2023 Esri International User Conference in San Diego, CA.

Congratulations again to the winners! We look forward to seeing your entry in next year’s contest!





