New Medical Group Brings Personalized and Contemporary Cardiovascular Care to the Treasure Valley
High Desert Heart & Vascular Plans to Serve the Community Through a Greater Focus on Patients and Their CaregiversBOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High Desert Heart & Vascular opens their doors on Monday, July 10th at 8854 West Emerald Street. Founding partners, and Treasure Valley residents, Dr. Daniel Noonan, Dr. Fred Costello, Dr. David Hinchman, and Dr. Joshua Mozes represent a collective 75+ years of experience in cardiovascular medicine at large healthcare organizations. After observing rising costs, administrative bulk, and a need for more competition and choice, they agreed that the best way to provide top-notch care to their community would be to start the only independent cardiovascular group in the region.
Before founding their new practice, Noonan consulted with other doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, administrators, insurers, consultants, and staff to develop a plan that would prioritize the needs of patients and medical staff and ensure that doctors and patients have the opportunity to give and receive the best care possible.
High Desert Heart & Vascular cardiology practice and hospital department are centrally located in the Treasure Valley and designed with one clear goal: put patients and providers first. They offer a healthcare experience that respects and values the needs of everyone involved and pioneers a more affordable way to deliver healthcare to their community.
“The more we can do on an individual level to prevent illness by emphasizing screening tests and lifestyle modifications, the more that moves the needle on a community and national level ...and has the dual benefit of helping feed a patient’s autonomy and really helping take the reins of their own health“
- Dr Daniel Noonan MD, FHRS, FACC
“I am so excited for the opportunity to provide better access, exceptional care, and better value to the people in Idaho.”
- Frederick M Costello MD, FACC
“Medicine offers never-ending education and I like to bring and discuss the latest science to my patients so we can tailor their care to meet their goals. Our practice rethinks contemporary cardiac care delivery.”
- David Hinchman MD, FACC
Brief Physician Bios:
Dr. Daniel Noonan MD, FHRS, FACC
PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER
Specialty and sub-specialties:
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Sports & Exercise Cardiology
General Cardiology
Education, awards, recognition
BS, Biological Sciences, minors in Philosophy and Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, Maryville University in Saint Louis, MO
MD, University of Missouri-Columbia
Internal medicine residency, University of Minnesota-Minneapolis
Cardiovascular medicine fellowship, University of New Mexico-Albuquerque
Cardiac electrophysiology fellowship, University of Utah-Salt Lake City
Dr. David Hinchman MD, FACC
CO-FOUNDER
Specialty:
General Cardiology
Education
BS, Pre-medicine, DePauw University
MD, University of Colorado
Internal medicine residency, University of California at San Francisco
Cardiology fellowship, University of Washington
Board Certified in Nuclear Cardiology
Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Frederick M Costello MD, FACC
CO-FOUNDER
Specialty:
Interventional Cardiology
General Cardiology
Education
BS, Microbiology, Montana,
MD, University of Washington, Seattle
Residency, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Cardiology fellowship, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Interventional cardiology fellowship, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Dr. Joshua I Mozes MD
CO-FOUNDER
Specialty and sub-specialties:
Cardiac Electrophysiology
General Cardiology
Education, awards, recognition
BS, Psychobiology, UCLA, 2000
MD, New York Medical College, 2007
Internal medicine residency, Mount Sinai Medical Center, NYC, 2010
Cardiology fellowship, University of New Mexico, 2013
Electrophysiology fellowship, St Vincent Heart Center, Indianapolis, 2014
Dan Noonan
High Desert Heart & Vascular
info@highdesertheart.com
