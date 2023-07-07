Submit Release
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appoints Morgan Wood to Santa Fe County Magistrate Court

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today appointed Morgan Wood to the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Wood, 49, is a prosecutor in the Children’s Court in the Frist Judicial District in Santa Fe. She started in the office in September 2020. Wood has 18 years of criminal law experience in New Mexico.

Originally from Fort Collins, Colorado, Wood received a Bachelor of Arts from Tulane University in New Orleans. She graduated from the University of Denver College of Law in 2004. Wood currently holds a license to practice law in New Mexico.

Wood fills the vacancy of Dev Atma S. Khalsa, who resigned in May. She is expected to begin at the end of July and undergo 80 hours of judicial training before assuming the bench.

