Preferred Site Identified for New Specialized Long-Term Care Facility in Regina

CANADA, July 7 - Released on July 7, 2023

A portion of an approximately 158 hectares (390 acres) parcel south of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus has been selected as the preferred site for a new Specialized Long-Term Care Facility in Regina.

"Our government is pleased to see this important project moving forward with this key step of identifying a preferred location," Minister of Health Paul Merriman said. "The new facility builds on our commitment to address the needs of our long-term care residents in the Regina area requiring more specialized care."

The land is already owned by the Government of Saskatchewan and is managed by the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement (SBP). It is currently undeveloped and has been used for agricultural purposes for the past several years.

The new facility will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The project layout has yet to be finalized, but it is anticipated that it will be designed as a multi-story building with a focus on creating a home-like environment. It is expected to incorporate resident care features such as individual rooms with en-suite bathrooms, and indoor and outdoor multi-purpose spaces. Additional features will be shared once the design of the facility is finalized.

"Moving the project forward with a preferred site is welcome news for the Saskatchewan Health Authority as well as for residents and families requiring specialized programs and services in Regina and area." Saskatchewan Health Authority Executive Director Continuing Care Debbie Sinnett said. "We know that the need for specialized long-term care beds is increasing and this project will go a long way in meeting the needs of those residents."

The project is a partnership between SBP, the Ministry of Health and the SHA, and is currently in the pre-procurement planning phase.

Next steps for the project include working with the City of Regina on land use and servicing approvals while working with project partners to finalize a design. The project is expected to begin procurement this fiscal year.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media DeskSaskBuilds and ProcurementReginaPhone: 306-520-3607Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Media Relations

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

