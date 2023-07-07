ROK Technologies to Host Live Session Featuring Deloitte on CapEx vs. OpEx: How to Account for Your Cloud Spend at Esri's 2023 User Conference

SAN DIEGO JULY 07, 2023

Taking place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 1:15pm PST in the Partner Presentation Theater in Expo Hall C, this informative session will feature Chris Chiriatti, Audit & Assurance Managing Director with a focus in Accounting and Reporting Services at Deloitte & Touche LLP, as the keynote speaker. Chiriatti plans to address several important topics related to accounting for cloud computing costs, dispelling common myths, and discussing potential challenges and opportunities associated with cloud conversions. The objective is for attendees to gain valuable insights into identifying instances where cloud computing spend can be capitalized and understanding the differentiation between CapEx and OpEx, including the impact of contract terms on accounting practices.

"We are thrilled to have Deloitte participate with us and bring this session to the attendees of Esri's 2023 UC for the first time," said Alex Coleman, CEO of ROK Technologies. "Understanding how to account for cloud spend is crucial for organizations and our session will provide both valuable insights and practical knowledge for those preparing for the Cloud."

Alex Coleman shares, “It is important to engage with accounting professionals, like Mr. Chiriatti as well as Cloud and technology specialists, like ROK to provide guidance on leading practices, work towards ensuring compliance with accounting standards and help navigate the complex rules and regulations of the technology-accounting space.”

For more information about ROK Technologies and their GIS Managed Cloud Services, please visit here.

About ROK Technologies

ROK Technologies is a leading provider of GIS Managed Cloud Services, delivering secure, scalable, and reliable geospatial solutions to clients across various industries. With a focus on cloud-based GIS infrastructure, ROK Technologies enables organizations to leverage the power of GIS without the burden of managing complex IT infrastructure. We take your GIS to the Cloud.

About Deloitte

Please see http://www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure