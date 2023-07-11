STRANGE EDEN Brings Bahamian History to Life

Unveiling hidden histories in 18th-century Nassau, Bahamas—STRANGE EDEN by Gina Giordano is a captivating tale of love, empowerment, and adventure.

A Novelist’s Debut as the Bahamas Celebrates 50 Years of Independence

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Debut author Gina Giordano announces the release of her premier book, STRANGE EDEN, an edgy historical fiction novel set in Nassau, Bahamas, in 1791. It follows the tale of Eliza, who yearns for freedom and adventure and arrives on the island of New Providence after a hasty marriage to a near stranger, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Sharpe. She quickly learns that nothing on the island is as it appears and that she has made a terrible mistake choosing a husband. What follows is a story of gritty 18th-century life, forbidden love, political corruption, female empowerment, and a unique insight into a period of history and the transatlantic slave trade that is seldom discussed in literature.

The book’s release perfectly coincides with the nation’s 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence, and the author is proud to shine a light on the natural and captivating beauty of the Bahama Islands and their fascinating history. More than a Caribbean cruise ship stop, the Bahamas deserves to be highlighted for its unique culture and past. It was a center of transatlantic trade and a key player in British colonial history, and Giordano is excited to bring her creation to life in this landmark year. Kirkus Reviews has already praised STRANGE EDEN as “An ambitious and multifaceted novel that cunningly challenges patriarchy and its consequences.” The book will be the first in a thrilling historical trilogy, the Strange Eden Series, in which Nassau’s uncommon history will serve as the focal point.

STRANGE EDEN is available at Amazon and other book retailers and is gathering positive reviews on Goodreads.

