The book Einstein: The Man and His Mind is for sale on the centennial of his accepting the Nobel Prize on July 11, 1923

Einstein: The Man and His Mind helps place in historical context Einstein’s ideas about time, gravity, quantum theory and cosmology. It’s for sale on Amazon, for $51.99 (new).

This rare silver print photo of Albert Einstein from his famous photo shoot at Princeton with photographer Roman Vishniac is available for sale through Manhattan Rare Books.

One of the most famous photographs of Einstein, signed and dated (1938) by him, twice signed by Lotte Jacobi, the female portraitist and Einstein’s favorite photographer.