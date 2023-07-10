Winchester District Memorial Hospital Adopts Ericom’s ZTEdge Cloud Security Solutions
Organization Expands Relationship with Ericom to Add Web Security, Phishing Protection, and Secure Zero Trust Remote Access to Applications
As long-standing customers, exploring how Ericom’s cybersecurity solutions could help protect our organization was a natural extension of relationship.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ Security Service Edge (SSE) Platform, announced today that Winchester District Memorial Hospital, has adopted Ericom’s ZTEdge Cloud Security solutions to help protect their organization from cyberattacks.
— Nazer Aboobaker, IT Team Lead of Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Globally, the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks on healthcare organizations is on the rise. As an industry, healthcare continues to face increasing malware and ransomware threats specifically, according to The HIPPA Journal. Additionally, Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Systems used by hospitals, pharmacies, and care centers store patient data and personally identifiable information (PII), making these systems a prime target for criminals.
Winchester District Memorial Hospital, a not-for-profit teaching rural community hospital that has served residents of Ontario, Canada, since 1948, is a longstanding Ericom customer that has used Ericom Connect™ to provide users with simple and secure access to line-of-business applications and in-office desktops. Based on this positive experience, when seeking to strengthen their cyber defenses, the hospital chose to investigate Ericom’s ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform to provide the protections they needed.
The Winchester team identified a number of key areas where ZTEdge capabilities could help, including:
• Adopting ZTEdge’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) approach to replace vulnerable VPN technology used by remote workers. ZTEdge ZTNA enables group-defined, user-level least privilege access to corporate apps and data. Combined with Ericom Connect, it provides Zero Trust access to in-office desktop machines.
• Enhanced web security to help enforce acceptable use policies for web browsing and to protect devices and networks from zero-day web threats and malware in content downloads, via the ZTEdge Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and threat prevention technologies.
• Strengthening email security with read-only access to unknown sites to protect users, devices and hospital networks from phishing attacks and attempts to steal credentials.
“As long-standing customers, exploring how Ericom’s cybersecurity solutions could help protect our organization was a natural extension of relationship,” said Nazer Aboobaker, IT Team Lead of Winchester District Memorial Hospital. “We quickly determined that their ZTEdge Cloud Service could help us solve our top concerns which includes securing access to corporate applications, protecting users from web threats, and blocking phishing attempts.”
“Ericom’s ZTEdge integrated platform approach is designed to be simple to adopt and configure and to integrate into an organization’s existing security stack,” said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. “Winchester District Memorial Hospital identified several areas where the ZTEdge platform could immediately strengthen their cybersecurity. As long-standing customers, they have relied on us for many years, and we look forward to helping them implement additional Zero Trust protections with our platform in the coming years.”
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software, the cybersecurity business unit of Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson (Nasdaq: ERIC), is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today’s digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. Ericom’s ZTEdge™ platform is a comprehensive, simple, and cost-effective Security Service Edge (SSE) solution deployed on a high availability global cloud infrastructure. Learn more at www.ericom.com.
