First Tee- Triangle is Empowering Kids and Teens Through Golf in an Amazing Way

Kids on the Green On the Green

First Tee is a tremendous program which supports a child's development in many aspects. The biggest value is that it has impacted their self confidence, improved their communication skills...” — -First Tee Parent

RALEIGH, NC , UNITED STATES , July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What an amazing day at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, NC a couple of weeks ago! It was no ordinary day on the driving range at all. The Raleigh, NC ETA Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity presented the Sigma Scholars Foundation, Inc during this Celebrity Golf Tournament & Scholarship Banquet . It was astonishing to see several kids with First Tee- Triangle, an organization that empowers youth through golf, playing their hearts out. This organization is having a positive impact with kids in the Triangle by teaching them life and leadership skills. One of the students in attendance has a full scholarship to college this Fall to play golf. On Monday, June 26th, with a Shotgun Start of 10:00am, First Tee- Triangle held their annual Old Chatham Golf Tournament presented by Valero Energy, to raise funds for their youth programs.

There are over 150 Chapters delivering programs throughout the year in the United States. On July 2-6, there was the First Tee National Championship hosted by First Tee Headquarters, held at Stanford University with nearly 24 boys and 24 girls, ages 14-18. It was a 54-hole stroke play event with no cut. First Tee-Triangle has some exciting events coming up here in the local Triangle area as well. On October 18th, 2023, they will have a night of fun honoring participants, volunteers, donors, community leaders and corporate partners, as they recognize members in the community that have had a tremendous impact on their local chapter by inducting them into the Champions Circle.

As per First Tee-Triangle, “Through our program, kids will learn skills that stay with them for life:

• Understanding and managing emotions

• Resolving conflicts

• Setting up step-by-step goals

• Planning for the future

• Appreciating diversity

• Fundamental golf skills and techniques”

It is organizations like First-Tee Triangle that adds so much value to their communities, by helping kids through their programs such as the College Scholarship Program, School Programs, and Community Programs. Teaching kids and teens leadership skills through the game of golf. We are so excited about the events that have been taking place and we look forward to many more. First Tee — Triangle is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. All gifts, both financial and in-kind are tax deductible and very much appreciated. Get Involved Today!

First Tee- Triangle