TempStars Reaches a Landmark Milestone, Fulfilling 500,000 Hours of Dental Temping Shifts; Drives Transformative Changes
This significant landmark is an important stepping-stone in the company's relentless pursuit of growth within the U.S and Canadian markets.
Countless dental hygienists and assistants have shared how TempStars helps facilitate financial stability, while also enabling a flexible lifestyle. ”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, the fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service across North America, recently achieved a milestone of 500,000 filled hours in dental temping shifts for dental hygienists and assistants earlier this summer. This significant landmark is an important stepping-stone in the company's relentless pursuit of growth within the U.S and Canadian markets.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
"Our team takes immense pride in this milestone, and we’re grateful to our community of dental offices, hygienists, assistants who helped us get here," said Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist and Founder/CEO of TempStars. "This reflects our unwavering commitment to finding ways to better the dental profession. Countless dental hygienists and assistants have shared how TempStars helps facilitate financial stability while also enabling a flexible lifestyle. It’s gratifying to know that we empower hygienists and assistants to better manage their family commitments and follow their dreams, like becoming entrepreneurs."
TempStars has created over $20 million in temping income for hygienists and assistants, but TempStars' success story doesn't stop there.
"Moreover, we have helped dental offices earn and retain over $50 million in practice revenue. This is revenue that would otherwise have been lost if the shifts had not been covered by TempStars reliable and skilled dental professionals.”
Dentists and dental offices, assistants, and hygienists can take advantage of this opportunity and access the TempStars platform at tempstars.com, or on the App Store or at Google Play.
About TempStars
TempStars, North America's most rapidly expanding dental temping and hiring service, has been leveraging advanced mobile technology since 2015 to connect dental professionals seamlessly. With an impressive member base of over 17,000 dental professionals serving more than 7,000 dental offices (and counting!), TempStars is solidifying its position as the premier choice for dental professionals seeking temporary and permanent positions. TempStars has been covered extensively by media like Oral Health and RDH. By expanding its services in the United States this year, TempStars is demonstrating its commitment to inspiring and positively impacting the dental community on a global scale.
