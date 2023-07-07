Request for Applications - DC Resiliency Hub Technology Assistance

DOEE solicits grant applications from eligible entities (called "Applicants"). The goal of this Request for Applications is to minimize the impact of power outages on the operations of community resilience hubs by encouraging the installation of solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The funds will be awarded to a resilience hub that provides essential services, such as medication storage, cell phone charging, and other community services during power disruptions to low- to moderate-income residents in Ward 7. The amount available for the project is approximately $540,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-PCD-816 ” in the subject line

The deadline for application submissions is August 7, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3)

Faith-based organizations

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.