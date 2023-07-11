MULTIPLE LISTING SERVICES IN FLORIDA, GEORGIA, AND ALABAMA EXPAND BROAD ACCESS TO LISTING DATA
Partner MLSs Help Real Estate Professionals Serve Buyers and Sellers Across the Southeastern United States
What we've built is like a hub and spoke, allowing participating MLSs to share their data easily with others in the region. Best of all, it costs nothing to make this happen between our partners.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellar MLS, the largest MLS in Florida, FMLS, the largest MLS in Georgia, and Mobile’s Gulf Coast MLS (GCMLS) lauched a three-way data-sharing agreement today that significantly brings Southeastern real estate markets closer together.
Jeremy Crawford, FMLS' President & CEO, states, "We have been sharing data, services, and best practices with Gulf Coast MLS for two years. Then, in late 2022, we started the sharing program with StellarMLS. As a result, our members in Georgia enjoy direct access to both of their listing databases right inside our local MLS login. There is no need for a separate system to access the shared data. Our members have access to Gulf Coast and Stellar's listings right inside our native Matrix and Remine systems our brokers and agents use daily. Stellar and GCMLS’ members can access all of FMLS' listings using their native software. That has created a massive and widespread referral network between all three organizations.”
"Today, we are taking our data sharing program to the next level. Stellar MLS and Gulf Coast MLS have agreed to expand the partnership to share listing data with each other. Since both MLSs are already mapped through FMLS, it was just a flip of a switch for us to enable reciprocal access for them as well," concludes Crawford.
"This expanding alliance of MLSs provides brokers and agents the ability to see listings outside the immediate areas they serve, as well as make referrals to agents who have local expertise," according to Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. "What we've built with FMLS is like a hub and spoke, allowing participating MLSs to share their data easily with others in the region. Best of all, it costs nothing to make this happen between our partners. There are no new fees for our collective MLS organizations or extra costs to our brokers and agents."
Crawford added, "I've often been asked why FMLS is 'skipping over other MLSs in Georgia to partner with markets hours away. We're open to collaborating with anyone who is like-minded here in Georgia and beyond. The simple truth is some MLSs refuse to share data with anyone. We believe that's short-sighted and could ultimately hurt brokers, agents, and their clients. It unnecessarily limits the available inventory to buyers and restricts the exposure of seller’s listings. Instead, we should all focus on extensively marketing properties to maximize exposure for all buyers and sellers. That's an obligation our agents have to their customers, and we are here to help empower them to do so. We truly believe that MLSs are stronger working together. I encourage any MLS President or CEO interested in working together to call me."
"The synergies between Gulf Coast MLS, Stellar MLS, and FMLS are powerful," according to Stephanie White, CEO of Gulf Coast MLS. "All three areas are continuing to grow economically, and we're excited to share our listings with StellarMLS so our members will have direct access to theirs and vices."
White added, "The real estate market is shifting. This is the right time to partner with our MLS peers to add value and potential referral income and break geographical boundaries in data. If we don't get together and do it for the good of the industry, someone else will do it for us."
About FMLS:
The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the US. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, Costa Rica, Mexico, and much of Central America. Find out more at https://firstmls.com/.
About the Mobile Association of REALTORS® & Gulf Coast MLS:
The Mobile Association of REALTORS® is the voice for real estate in the Mobile and the Gulf Coast region, serving almost 2,000 members. It also operates the Gulf Coast MLS which serves nearly 2,400 MLS participants. It is the voice for real estate in the Mobile area. For more information, please visit https://mobilerealtors.com/.
About Stellar MLS:
Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, Stellar MLS (Stellar) is Florida's largest multiple listing service (MLS) company, with nearly 81,000 customers in Florida and Puerto Rico. Stellar MLS is committed to helping brokers and agents thrive in tomorrow's competitive real estate market by offering a comprehensive suite of the industry's best products and world-class customer service. Learn more at https://www.stellarmls.com/
