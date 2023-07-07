Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period Open Through July 19

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the 2023-24 Tier 1 duck blinds is open and will close July 19. Announcement of the successful applicants will be made Aug. 5 at traditional site locations and emailed to all applicants (both successful and unsuccessful).

The online application is available at the Go Outdoors Tennessee website (quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com). All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind must claim their permit by Aug. 14.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will make in-person announcements on Aug. 5 to support community events. The TWRA has added three new Tier 1 sites to increase access to a total of 456 season long sites.

Only current Tennessee residents, Tennessee natives, and Lifetime Sportsman License holders are eligible for Tier 1 blinds. There is no application fee, but applicants must have a valid license to hunt waterfowl to apply. Hunters can apply for up to 48 options at one wildlife management area (WMA). There is a minimum party size of four persons, with the maximum eight persons. Duck hunters can view the current status of blind and crop conditions at Public Land Duck Hunting (tn.gov).

The next available application period will be Sept. 27-Oct. 17 for early segment duck quota hunts to include hunt days Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 5-21. The mid application dates are Oct. 25-Nov. 14 and includes hunt days Dec. 22-Jan. 11, 2024. The late application dates are Nov. 15-Dec. 5 and includes hunt days Jan. 12-31.

---TWRA