AUSTRALIAN SINGER-SONGWRITER VIRTUOSO GUITARIST DANIEL CHAMPAGNE RETURNS TO THE USA FOR AN UNPRECENDENTED 75 SHOW TOUR
His most expansive US tour yet.
The word Prodigy seems to entirely fall short of this soft-spoken young man’s skills, he coaxes sounds and melodies out of his instrument that literally drop jaws.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re wondering what Australian singer, songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne did after his 44-city US tour over the summer of 2022, he proceeded immediately to Canada for 30 mostly sold-out shows and then to New Zealand for another 30 mostly sold-out shows. There was a short Christmas break, and then a monumental tour of Australia. Obviously, the best word to describe Daniel is “relentless”.
— The Calgary Herald, Canada
Daniel will bring his tour back to America starting in mid-July 2023 and continuing through October for an even more ambitious 75 shows.
One reviewer recently wrote “Daniel Champagne exudes a natural ease on stage, as he sings poignant lyrics and beautifully crafted melodies that invariably whisk the heart up with grand romanticism. Coupled with an exhilarating guitar talent that transcends mere acoustic playing to replicate a whole band, Champagne must be seen to be believed’
Daniel picked up his guitar as a 5-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father. He be-gan writing songs at 12, training classically throughout his teens and developed the dynamic live show that he is renowned for today. At 18 he left school, turned professional and hit the road.
The following decade saw him release 5 studio albums, tour relentlessly around the globe with upwards of 300 shows per year, play some of the biggest festivals in the world, and share stages with the likes of Tommy Emmanuel, INXS, John Butler, Lucinda Williams, Ani DiFranco, Judy Collins and Rodrigo y Gabriela.
His current release, “Shimmer Through The Windscreen” is making waves on the streaming services and promises great critical acclaim once it is circulated to the media.
Daniel will release his first solo instrumental album called The Pursuit one single at a time digitally in August, with a hard copy will all tracks available in September. Album purchase will be available on his website http://www.danielchampagnemusic.com.
For fans of guitar, songs or just artistic expression at its finest, this show is a must see.
“Watching Daniel Champagne perform is a once in a lifetime experience. He is a true prodigy that plays like no one else could possibly play unless they spent at least two lifetimes studying the art.” BW Review, NEW ZEALAND
All socials, tour dates, music video links: https://linktr.ee/danielchampagne
Music files for airplay, and interview requests please contact gina.mendello@cprartists.com
7/12/23 Santa Barbara CA
7/13/23 Bakersfield CA
7/14/23 Sacramento CA
7/15/23 Santa Cruz CA
7/16/23 Berkeley CA
7/19/23 Eugene OR
7/20/23 Portland OR
7/21/23 Olympia WA
7/22/23 Seattle WA
7/23/23 Spokane WA
7/27/23 Boise ID
7/28/23 Salt Lake City UT
7/29/23 Denver CO
7/30/23 Santa Fe NM
8/1/23 Phoenix AZ
8/2/23 Flagstaff AZ
8/4/23 Tucson AZ
8/5/23 San Diego CA
8/6/23 Santa Monica CA
8/10/23 Huntsville AL
8/11/23 Birmingham AL
8/12/23 Memphis TN
8/15/23 Nashville TN
8/17/23 St. Louis MO
8/18/23 Kansas City MO
8/19/23 Des Moines IA
8/20/23 Minneapolis MN
8/21/23 Duluth MN
8/22/23 Duluth MN
8/23/23 Fort Atkinson WI
8/24/23 Madison WI
8/25/23 Milwaukee WI
8/26/23 La Crosse WI
8/28/23 Appleton WI
8/30/23 Evanston IL
8/31/23 Ann Arbor MI
9/1/23 Cheboygan MI
9/1/23 Cheboygan MI
9/2/23 Lake Orion MI
9/2/23 Lake Orion MI
9/3/23 Grand Rapids MI
9/13/23 Lexington KY
9/14/23 Covington KY
9/15/23 Columbus OH
9/16/23 Pittsburgh PA
9/17/23 Trumansburg NY
9/20/23 Buffalo NY
9/22/23 Saratoga Springs NY
9/23/23 South Burlington VT
9/26/23 Portland ME
9/27/23 Boston MA
9/28/23 Northampton MA
9/29/23 New York NY
9/30/23 Annapolis MD
9/30/23 Philadelphia PA
10/1/23 Vienna VA
10/10/23 Richmond VA
10/11/23 Roanoke VA
10/12/23 Charlotte NC
10/13/23 Sparta NC
10/14/23 Johnson City TN
10/15/23 Asheville NC
10/17/23 Knoxville TN
10/18/23 Chattanooga TN
10/19/23 Decatur GA
10/21/23 St. Petersburg FL
10/22/23 Orlando FL
10/25/23 Oklahoma City OK
10/27/23 Austin TX
10/28/23 Houston TX
10/29/23 Labelle TX
10/30/23 New Orleans LA
