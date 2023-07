AUSTRALIAN SINGER-SONGWRITER VIRTUOSO GUITARIST DANIEL CHAMPAGNE RETURNS TO THE USA FOR AN UNPRECENDENTED 75 SHOW TOUR

Australian Singer-Songwriter Virtuoso Guitarist Daniel Champagne

His most expansive US tour yet.

The word Prodigy seems to entirely fall short of this soft-spoken young man’s skills, he coaxes sounds and melodies out of his instrument that literally drop jaws.” — The Calgary Herald, Canada

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re wondering what Australian singer, songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne did after his 44-city US tour over the summer of 2022, he proceeded immediately to Canada for 30 mostly sold-out shows and then to New Zealand for another 30 mostly sold-out shows. There was a short Christmas break, and then a monumental tour of Australia. Obviously, the best word to describe Daniel is “relentless”.Daniel will bring his tour back to America starting in mid-July 2023 and continuing through October for an even more ambitious 75 shows.One reviewer recently wrote “Daniel Champagne exudes a natural ease on stage, as he sings poignant lyrics and beautifully crafted melodies that invariably whisk the heart up with grand romanticism. Coupled with an exhilarating guitar talent that transcends mere acoustic playing to replicate a whole band, Champagne must be seen to be believed’Daniel picked up his guitar as a 5-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father. He be-gan writing songs at 12, training classically throughout his teens and developed the dynamic live show that he is renowned for today. At 18 he left school, turned professional and hit the road.The following decade saw him release 5 studio albums, tour relentlessly around the globe with upwards of 300 shows per year, play some of the biggest festivals in the world, and share stages with the likes of Tommy Emmanuel, INXS, John Butler, Lucinda Williams, Ani DiFranco, Judy Collins and Rodrigo y Gabriela.His current release, “Shimmer Through The Windscreen” is making waves on the streaming services and promises great critical acclaim once it is circulated to the media.Daniel will release his first solo instrumental album called The Pursuit one single at a time digitally in August, with a hard copy will all tracks available in September. Album purchase will be available on his website http://www.danielchampagnemusic.com For fans of guitar, songs or just artistic expression at its finest, this show is a must see.“Watching Daniel Champagne perform is a once in a lifetime experience. He is a true prodigy that plays like no one else could possibly play unless they spent at least two lifetimes studying the art.” BW Review, NEW ZEALANDAll socials, tour dates, music video links: https://linktr.ee/danielchampagne Music files for airplay, and interview requests please contact gina.mendello@cprartists.com7/12/23 Santa Barbara CA7/13/23 Bakersfield CA7/14/23 Sacramento CA7/15/23 Santa Cruz CA7/16/23 Berkeley CA7/19/23 Eugene OR7/20/23 Portland OR7/21/23 Olympia WA7/22/23 Seattle WA7/23/23 Spokane WA7/27/23 Boise ID7/28/23 Salt Lake City UT7/29/23 Denver CO7/30/23 Santa Fe NM8/1/23 Phoenix AZ8/2/23 Flagstaff AZ8/4/23 Tucson AZ8/5/23 San Diego CA8/6/23 Santa Monica CA8/10/23 Huntsville AL8/11/23 Birmingham AL8/12/23 Memphis TN8/15/23 Nashville TN8/17/23 St. Louis MO8/18/23 Kansas City MO8/19/23 Des Moines IA8/20/23 Minneapolis MN8/21/23 Duluth MN8/22/23 Duluth MN8/23/23 Fort Atkinson WI8/24/23 Madison WI8/25/23 Milwaukee WI8/26/23 La Crosse WI8/28/23 Appleton WI8/30/23 Evanston IL8/31/23 Ann Arbor MI9/1/23 Cheboygan MI9/1/23 Cheboygan MI9/2/23 Lake Orion MI9/2/23 Lake Orion MI9/3/23 Grand Rapids MI9/13/23 Lexington KY9/14/23 Covington KY9/15/23 Columbus OH9/16/23 Pittsburgh PA9/17/23 Trumansburg NY9/20/23 Buffalo NY9/22/23 Saratoga Springs NY9/23/23 South Burlington VT9/26/23 Portland ME9/27/23 Boston MA9/28/23 Northampton MA9/29/23 New York NY9/30/23 Annapolis MD9/30/23 Philadelphia PA10/1/23 Vienna VA10/10/23 Richmond VA10/11/23 Roanoke VA10/12/23 Charlotte NC10/13/23 Sparta NC10/14/23 Johnson City TN10/15/23 Asheville NC10/17/23 Knoxville TN10/18/23 Chattanooga TN10/19/23 Decatur GA10/21/23 St. Petersburg FL10/22/23 Orlando FL10/25/23 Oklahoma City OK10/27/23 Austin TX10/28/23 Houston TX10/29/23 Labelle TX10/30/23 New Orleans LA

Daniel Champagne - Supernova (Live Studio Recording)