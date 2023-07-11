Submit Release
Sitedux Launches Personalized Dashboard and Website Directory

CUPERTINO, CA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sitedux (www.sitedux.com) announces the launch of its new personalized web Dashboard and trusted website Directory. With Sitedux, Internet users no longer have to navigate disorganized browser bookmark folders or keep innumerable browser tabs open. The Sitedux Dashboard is a secure and private home page of your links organized to maximize productivity in your work and personal life.

To add more value, the Directory provides a trusted, impartial, and concise guide to websites for your most common needs. Sitedux comprehensively researches, assesses, and compares relevant websites, factoring in reputable comparison information and articles. The Directory offers a more time efficient and trustworthy alternative to traditional search engines, which return results based on which businesses paid the most money on Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO), not which websites best fit your needs. Users typical search strategies include:
• Taking a gamble with one of the websites at the top of the search list, inevitably one of the largest spenders on SEM and SEO.
• Investing significant time conducting your own extensive research project to evaluate and compare all the websites to find the best one for your needs.
• Leveraging your network to ask trusted friends or family members e.g. “Do you know a good website to …?”

Instead, using the Directory you’ll be able to quickly find alternative websites, easily compare them and make faster and better choices. Sitedux has no financial relationships with other websites and thus retains its impartiality. This beta launch is focused on North America encompassing over 100 topics and 3,300 websites.

Our primary focus is fostering a healthy, positive Internet ecosystem and societal benefit over money. Please check out our beta launch at www.sitedux.com and create your own Dashboard. Version 2.0 is already in development with more exciting, unique enhancements just around the corner. Please send us your feedback and pass the word along to family and friends.

