New Bedford Man Ditches Dating Apps and Creates DatingKen.com That Explains Who He Is And Why A Woman Should Date Him
New Bedford resident Kenneth Pereira is looking for love in the year 2023. Instead of dating apps, he created DatingKen.com. Kenneth explains...NEW BEDFORD, MA, US, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Pereira, a resident of New Bedford, has taken a bold step in the world of modern dating by creating his own website, DatingKen.com. Frustrated with the limitations of conventional dating apps, Pereira decided to think outside the box and provide a platform that offers a more comprehensive and personal approach to finding love.
DatingKen.com is not just another dating app. Pereira's website allows him to showcase his personality, interests, and values in a way that goes beyond the standard bio found on most dating platforms. By creating his own site, Pereira aims to provide potential partners with a deeper understanding of who he is and what he can offer in a relationship.
"I grew tired of endlessly swiping on dating apps, hoping for a connection. I wanted to create something more meaningful, where people can get to know the real me," said Kenneth Pereira. "DatingKen.com allows me to share my passions, hobbies, and experiences, giving potential partners a genuine glimpse into my life."
As an IT professional, Pereira is well aware of the shortcomings of traditional dating apps. Many of these platforms rely on a pay-to-win system, constantly urging users to spend money to increase their chances of finding a match. DatingKen.com breaks free from this model, focusing on providing a genuine and personal connection between individuals.
To reach a wider audience, Pereira has utilized targeted ads on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. By carefully selecting specific criteria and keywords, he ensures that his website is seen by women who may be interested in getting to know him better.
Visitors to DatingKen.com will find a range of information about Pereira, including photos, interests, and hobbies. From his cosplay adventures to his love for video games, movies, and television, the website offers a comprehensive view of his life and passions. Pereira's collection of screen-used movie props and sports memorabilia also adds a unique touch to his profile.
Beyond his interests, Pereira prides himself on being an honest, loyal, and genuine person. He believes that these qualities, combined with his diverse range of experiences, make him an ideal partner for someone seeking a meaningful connection.
Since the launch of DatingKen.com, Pereira has received interest from various individuals, although he prefers to connect with local partners within the New England area. He emphasizes that he is open to dating people from all walks of life, not just those who share his nerdy interests.
For more information about DatingKen.com and to connect with Kenneth Pereira, please visit the website at www.datingken.com.
