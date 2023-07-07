Kreidler issues $40,863 in fines for violations in June

July 3, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in June totaling $40,863 against insurance companies and insurance producers who violated state insurance laws and regulations.

Unauthorized insurers

Drico Insurance Company, Salt Lake City, Utah; fined $1,000 (order 23-0133).

Drico, a nonresident captive insurer, transacted insurance business in Washington without being registered to do so by the OIC.

Christian Care Ministry, Melbourne, Fla.; fined $33,363 (order 22-0132).

Christian Care Ministry, Inc. acted as an unauthorized insurer by offering its Manna Share disability income program in Washington between 2007 and 2020. The company was ordered to stop selling insurance in Washington and will cease all business operations in the state by December 31, 2023. The total includes a $20,000 fine and $13,363 for taxes, penalties and interest due.

Producers, agents & brokers

Aegis General Insurance Agency, Inc., Harrisburg, Penn.; fined $1,000 (order 23-0139).

Aegis transacted business in Washington under a name not registered with the OIC.

Columbia Insurance Specialties, Vancouver, Wash.; fined $5,000 (order 23-0110).

The agency opened a new insurance policy for a Washington consumer without first obtaining their knowledge or consent.

Randall McDonald, Mukilteo, Wash.; fined $250 (order 23-0079).

Francisco Alonzo, Othello, Wash.; fined $250 (order 23-0141).

About the Office

Kreidler’s office oversees Washington’s insurance industry to ensure that individuals, companies, agents and brokers follow state laws. Since 2001, Kreidler has assessed more than $39 million in fines, which are directed to the state’s general fund to pay for state services.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner publishes disciplinary orders against companies, agents and brokers. Consumers can also look up complaints (fortress.wa.gov) against insurance companies.

For an insurance question or complaint, you may contact Kreidler’s consumer advocates online or by phone at 800-562-6900.