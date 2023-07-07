Voyage of Dreams: From Apollo to Artemis @ USS Hornet July 22
Voyage of Dreams: From Apollo to Artemis On July 22 the USS Hornet will be hosting a Space Expo to celebrate the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission.
Alameda, CA: On July 22nd the USS Hornet will be hosting a big Space Expo to celebrate the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission.
There is a great line up of space exploration experts, space exploration companies and Hornet crew members that were part of the Apollo missions. There will be fun and educational activities. \The Apollo mission from over 50 years ago and the new Artemis Moon program will be covered.
Here are just some of the participants and events planned for that day:
Sarah Cruddas, Space Journalist as MC
Francis French, Space Exploration Author
SETI Institute-Outreach booth and speakers:
Dr. Nathalie Cabrol, astrobiologist, Director of the Carl Sagan Center at the SETI Institute, with expertise on Mars
Dr. Pascal Lee, Senior Planetary Scientist at the SETI Institute, with expertise on the Moon and Mars
ASTRA Outreach booth
US Model Rocket Display
Russian Rocket Display
Hornet Crew Members from Apollo Recoveries
A Travelling Space Exhibit (Touch table of Space Station era objects)
Star Wars Costume Clubs
Kids Space Activity Table
Mobile Quarantine Facility open for guests to see inside.
What: Voyage of Dreams: From Apollo to Artemis
When: July 22nd 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: https://uss-hornet.org/youth-education. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 599-4272.
