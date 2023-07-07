Submit Release
RE: Hinman Settler Rd, Brownington 6/10-6/12

Correction: The dates are 7/10-7/12, apologies for the error.

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

Hinman Settler Rd between Parker Rd and the Strawberry Farm located near 3645 Hinman Settler Rd in Brownington will be shut down between 6am-3:30pm on Monday through Wednesday (6/10-6/12) for road work in an effort to widen the roadway near the bend.

 

Please be advised that detours may be necessary to traverse this area. Drive safely.

 

 

