Profit & Secure HER Virtual Conference: Empowering Black Businesswomen for Success

Profit & Secure HER is a conference designed to uplift and empower Black businesswomen.”UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Profit & Secure HER, a groundbreaking event designed exclusively for intentional, Black businesswomen, is set to take place virtually on July 11-13, 2023]. This extraordinary conference presented by SwagHer Magazine aims to provide a transformative experience, equipping attendees with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration they need to elevate their ventures to new heights and build a secure and prosperous future.
The Profit & Secure HER Virtual Conference will bring together a powerful lineup of influential speakers, all successful Black women entrepreneurs who have made their mark in various industries. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights and practical advice from industry leaders, each with their unique experiences and expertise.
The impressive roster of speakers at the Profit & Secure HER Virtual Conference includes:
The Profit & Secure HER Virtual Conference has garnered significant support from prominent sponsors who are committed to the success of Black women entrepreneurs. FyreSavvy, a collective of bad-ass entrepreneurs focused on business growth and scale; Keap, a renowned automation software company; Nishaea Richardson, a financial coach; and Shanna Jefferson, an esteemed business coach, generously sponsored this transformative event.
The Profit & Secure HER Virtual Conference attendees can expect a dynamic agenda packed with informative keynotes, engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. the conference will cover various topics vital for business growth and sustainability, including branding, marketing strategies, financial management, and leadership.
"Profit & Secure HER is a conference designed to uplift and empower Black businesswomen," said Francheska "Fancy" Felder, the event organizer and SwagHer Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. "Our mission is to provide a supportive platform for intentional entrepreneurs to gain the knowledge, inspiration, and connections needed to thrive in their respective industries. We believe in the power of community and aim to foster a space where Black women entrepreneurs can flourish and build a secure and prosperous future for themselves and their ventures."
Registration for the Profit & Secure HER Virtual Conference is now open. To secure your spot and learn more about this exceptional event, visit https://bit.ly/pnshertickets. Early registration is highly recommended, as space is limited.
About Profit & Secure HER:
Profit & Secure HER is a virtual conference dedicated to empowering intentional Black businesswomen. The conference aims to provide transformative experiences, offering insights, knowledge, and resources to help women entrepreneurs succeed. By creating a supportive and empowering environment, Profit & Secure HER facilitates connections and collaboration among like-minded individuals, fostering growth and prosperity within the Black business community.
