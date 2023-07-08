Atale.App Introduces a Major Discounts for Visually Impaired Users

Atale.app, an audio entertainment, has announced a initiative aimed at making Atale.app more accessible for users who have severe eye diseases.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atale.app, an industry leader in audio entertainment, has announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at making their platform more accessible for users who are blind or have severe eye diseases. Recognizing the immense value that audio entertainment holds for these audiences, Atale.app will be providing significant discounts to organizations that serve individuals with visual impairments.

This initiative is designed to ensure that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can have access to Atale.app’s rich library of audio content, which includes audiobooks, podcasts, music, and more. The company's goal is to empower visually impaired individuals with the ability to enjoy and engage with entertainment in a way that complements their lifestyle.

“At Atale.app, we believe in the power of storytelling and its potential to connect people across all walks of life. It's about time we made our platform more accessible to those with visual impairments," said Hampus Tapper, CEO of Atale.app. "This discount initiative is not just about providing an affordable service, but about promoting inclusivity, equality, and fostering a deeper love for audio entertainment within these communities."

Organizations that serve visually impaired individuals are encouraged to contact Atale.app to obtain a unique discount link, which can then be used to sign up for discounted access to Atale.app’s platform. The discounts are available to both new and existing users, ensuring everyone in this demographic can benefit from the offer.

Atale.app’s commitment to inclusivity doesn't stop at this initiative. The company is actively investing in additional accessibility features to make its platform even more user-friendly for all. Further announcements on this front will follow in due course.

About Atale.app:

Atale.app is a pioneering audio entertainment company that offers a diverse collection of content, including audiobooks, podcasts, and music. Their mission is to foster a global love for storytelling through audio and to ensure this powerful medium is accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

For more information about Atale.app, visit www.atale.app.

Sample Listening of series: Deep Shadows