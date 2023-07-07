Local Business Owner Anthony P. Howard Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Change begins with a conversation and I am willing to have it.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony P. Howard, HR Certified, LLC of Atlanta, GA was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Anthony P. Howard, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Anthony P. Howard. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Anthony P. Howard, a seasoned HR professional with an impressive 20-year career in Corporate America, has embarked on a transformative journey as a small-business owner, driven by his Vision to amplify representation for the underrepresented within the HR industry.
Howard joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Anthony P. Howard as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
About HR Certified LLC
HR Certified LLC was founded in 2018 and serves the underrepresented in the HR industry. It is known for activating the highest potential in the aspirant and lifelong professional learner through attraction and upskill efforts. You can learn more about you can activate your highest potential in yourself and your HR team at https://gethrcertified.com/.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
Other