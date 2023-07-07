Futr Energy Sweeps Best Solar Asset Management Software Award
Our partnership with Futr has been a game-changer. When they clinched the best software award at ReAssets, I was thrilled but not surprised. Their revolutionary tech has redefined how we operate”NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Futr Energy, a leader in solar auditing, data analytics, and asset management solutions, has received the Best Solar Asset Management Software of the Year Award at the ReAssets event in New Delhi. The recognition highlights the company's commitment to excellence in the renewable energy sector.
— One of the Company's clients present at the event
ReAssets is a prominent event celebrating achievements and advancements in renewable energy. Futr Energy stood out in the Best Solar Asset Management Software category, impressing the jury with its cutting-edge AI technology and exceptional track record in managing solar assets.
Futr Energy's software solutions automate monitoring, optimization, and maintenance of solar power plants, ensuring maximum generation and asset lifecycle predictability. With a prestigious client base in India & Australia, the company has become a trusted partner for solar asset management, leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide real-time insights.
Futr Energy's comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses energy performance analysis, predictive maintenance, warranty management, generation forecasting, solar auditing, and remote monitoring. The seamless integration of their software allows owners and operators to efficiently manage solar assets while ensuring optimal energy production.
The Best Solar Asset Management Software of the Year Award solidifies Futr Energy's position as a market leader in the renewable energy sector. The company continues to innovate and address the evolving needs of solar power plant operators worldwide.
About Futr Energy
Futr Energy is an AI-enabled energy automation and management software provider on a mission to build automated energy assets of the future. Solar energy developers and operators can tap into this dynamic technology to get the best out of their plants with smart features from a single operating system. Some of the features include predictive analytics, performance management, warranty automation, drone audits, spares inventory management, and more.
Over the years, Futr Energy's proprietary technology has had a positive impact on over 30GW of solar assets globally. They have delivered an average 4% increase in performance and a 27% reduction in unplanned downtime to their customers.
