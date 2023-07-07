Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies Announces Fall 2023 College Scholarship Winner
Dana from Georgetown University is this year’s winnerGARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies, a master distributor in the scientific, industrial, and technological sectors, proudly announces the recipient of its Fall 2023 scholarship: Dana S., a Georgetown University student pursuing graduate studies in Biohazardous Threat Agents and Emerging Infectious Diseases. This selection underscores Harmony's dedication to supporting students who strive to reduce biological threats to society.
Sean Clough, the CEO and owner of Harmony, said, "Our annual scholarship, initiated in 2021, aims to lighten the financial load for students positively impacting the world. We warmly congratulate our 2023 recipient for their work and commitment."
Sean added his gratitude for all the scholarship applicants, "In response to your valuable feedback, we've further streamlined our application process for next year.”
Founded in 2006, Harmony supplies specialized swabs, wipes, and safety supplies. Harmony’s partnerships with hospitals, cleanrooms, and biotech laboratories are vital for infection control processes.
The recipient's choice to study biohazardous threats and emerging diseases is a poignant reflection of Harmony's own journey, having navigated the considerable challenges brought on by the past pandemics. This shared experience underscores Harmony's commitment to supporting the healthcare and scientific sectors.
For more information about the annual scholarship, visit harmonycr.com/giving/college-scholarship.
Media Relations
Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies
info@harmonycr.com