Global Digital Health Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Digital Health Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s digital health market forecast, the digital health market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 451.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global digital health industry is due to the favorable government initiatives in response to COVID-19. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital health market share. Major digital health companies include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Lab Inc., McKesson Corporation.

Digital Health Market Segments
● By Technology: Mobile Health (mhealth), Health Information Technology, Telehealth And Telemedicine, Health Analytics, Other Technologies
● By Application: Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, Other Applications
● By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital health refers to the use of information technology/electronic communication tools, services, and procedures to provide healthcare services or to promote improved health care. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. The digital health provides digital health services for the smooth functioning of healthcare-related services.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Health Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Health Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

