Andersen Finishes Work on the UNESCO Travel Management System
Andersen announces the successful completion of a project for UNESCO to streamline and optimize work trips for the organization's extensive global workforceNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andersen, a leading international IT provider, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a travel management system for UNESCO. This initiative aims to streamline and optimize work trips for the organization's extensive global workforce.
With its network of over 50 offices and subdivisions across multiple countries, UNESCO faces the complex challenge of managing numerous professional travels undertaken by its staff members. Recognizing the need for an advanced and user-friendly solution, it engaged Andersen to develop a software tool that would enhance their travel management processes.
Choosing Andersen as the software provider was a sound decision. With extensive expertise in the travel and hospitality sector, the company offers a wide range of services to enhance sales and streamline management processes. Specializing in custom development, maintenance, and support, experienced professionals create tailored solutions for booking engines, hotel management systems, travel portals, payment management software, custom CRM, and mobile app development.
Over a span of 10 months, a dedicated team of experts used technologies such as Angular, .Net, and advanced QA frameworks, including AQA JS and AQA Java, to deliver a feature-rich solution for UNESCO. This internally used software product meets the organization's specific requirements of comprehensive budget planning, request processing, and transparent control.
The system provides a robust platform for managing work trips on a global scale. It enables seamless access to information regarding partner travel agencies, automates route selection, facilitates ticket booking and accommodation arrangements, and ensures a high-quality, cost-efficient travel experience.
A key feature of the platform is its ability to manage the entire flow of work trip requests, from submission to approval. Integrated with SAP and the UNESCO Travel Agency, the system enables collaboration with travel agencies worldwide, offering diverse options to cater to UNESCO's specific needs.
Other notable features of this software solution include:
Detailed user profiles for staff members, including secure storage of employee information, certificates, credentials, and other relevant documents.
Easy creation of travel requests, capturing essential details such as trip description, goals, destinations, duration, and additional requirements.
Advanced route planning capabilities, offering preferred transport modes and personalized preferences.
Delegation of job duties during the work trip, ensuring seamless workflow management.
Thanks to this software product, UNESCO administrators can automate the outbound request process, generating and dispatching requests to registered travel agencies or individual agents. This allows for efficient review and selection of the best travel options. Additionally, the system enables iterative improvements by allowing the editing of initial requests with additional details and clarifications.
During the software testing stage, UNESCO achieved a significant reduction in the average time spent on trip planning and approval processes, resulting in an impressive 88% increase in user satisfaction.
This successful partnership shows Andersen's commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver transformative digital solutions on a global scale. By providing the travel management system for UNESCO, Andersen showcases its expertise in addressing complex challenges faced by international organizations. This solidifies its position as a trusted technology partner, capable of optimizing processes and driving digital transformation for organizations in the travel and hospitality industry and beyond.
