Women Rise @ The Powerful Women's Summit August 25-27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA USA with Theme: Worth. Wealth. Wisdom.
Dr. Shellie Hipsky, Founder of The Global Sisterhood and Co-Host of the 2nd Annual Powerful Women's Summit
Women of Impact & Innovation International (WOIII) and the Global Sisterhood have joined to honor wise women and bring hope to local domestic violence survivors
The time has come for women to unite at an even greater level. Let's rise in an authentic way as a sisterhood to honor one another and share hope. Yes sisters, keep uniting and RISING, together.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women of Impact and Innovation International (WOIII), along with the Global Sisterhood, join to honor powerful women who create a positive impact in their communities, states, countries, and the world. The 2nd Annual Powerful Women’s Summit 2023 is coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the theme of Worth, Wealth, and Wisdom on August 25th through 27th of 2023.
— Dr. Krystylle Richardson
The connection between The Global Sisterhood Nonprofit and the Women of Impact and Innovation International (WOIII) will usher in guests on a worldwide scale. These are women who are eager to network, share the innovative ways that they have a massive impact on the world, and learn from one another to provide even greater value across the globe. It kicks off with an elegant red and purple Soiree held on August 25th in a splendid mansion. Guests in evening gowns will be greeted by lights, cameras, action as well as a special inspirational fashion show and delightful local entertainment.
The powerful women attending will then transition to the Doubletree Hotel in Cranberry for a day of powerful, dynamic, and impactful speakers, an author’s hour, vendors, and special innovative activities. A few of those activities will be saved as surprises, others include Dr. Krystylle Richardson’s unique facilitation of the WOIII power panels. These panels will be led by WOIII Executive and Ambassador Board members and are comprised of hand-selected attendees. The topics for the panels are based on the theme of Worth, Wealth, and Wisdom as well as topics associated with the WOIII Ambassador Board titles of Wealth and Investments, Business and Leadership, Media and Marketing, Mindset and Mental Health, Outreach and Mentorship, Innovation and Technology, as well as Health and Wellness. Top businesswomen of Pittsburgh will also be honored at this event as leaders in the community. This day ends with some fun game show activities, dinner, and an exciting pirate ship fundraiser for the Global Sisterhood. This is a special night organized by Dr. Shellie Hipsky, who is also an Executive Board Member of WOIII. The final day of this joint summit culminates with an amazing community outpouring, The Women Empowering Women Outreach. It starts at Treasure House Fashions, where local domestic violence survivors will receive makeovers, complete with hair styling at Studio Raw Elite.
Dr. Shellie Hipsky, Exec. Director of the Global Sisterhood states:
“The collaboration between the two world-class women’s organizations of the Women of Impact and Innovational International (WOIII) and the Global Sisterhood for the WOIII Powerful Women’s Summit will be epic! Lives will be transformed and the Women Empowering Women Outreach helping domestic violence survivors to thrive again will be profound for all involved.”
The theme this year is Worth. Wealth. Wisdom. The team was very purposeful in choosing these words. Richardson stated that "Worth" is extremely important because there are women monetarily wealthy as well as poor that have self-worth battles. She stated that this is part of the summit's theme this year so that women who have risen above the low self-worth battleline can share techniques on how others can do the same. The next part of the theme is "Wealth" and she is excited about her Ambassador Board members sharing their "Wisdom" in this area, where Wisdom is the last pillar of the summit's theme. She also stated that wealth is sometimes thought to be something discussed only in certain circles. She emphasized the fact that everyone should understand how their relationship with money can affect their ability to be wealthy and the fact that wealth is not all money-related. The summit will host various panels and discuss building strong women in leadership, how to market ourselves for the best results, understanding the power of a healthy mindset, why it is important to love yourself enough to establish and maintain daily health rules, as well as real estate syndication, group investing, what it means to be an accredited investor, money rules, types of business entity structures, business plans, risk management, infusing innovation and creativity into our businesses for quantum growth, the power of our individual faith and beliefs, and more. (NOTE: These panel discussion topics will be led by our board members and are all related to our WOIII Ambassador Boards Categories noted at the bottom of this press release and also located on Womenoiii.com.)
Along with the business aspects, the summit is well-rounded and has a give-back element as well. The outreach on Sunday is supporting a local Pittsburgh organization, Crisis Center North while utilizing the amazing services of Studio Raw Elite for hair care and styling, and Treasure House Fashions to dress the women involved in this outreach from head to toe. The women from the summit and local vendors have come together to provide valuable resources, smiles, and love to brighten the days of some of their sisters whom they hope to lift as they overcome the mental and physical stress that domestic violence can cause. Richardson is very thankful to the Global Sisterhood team for putting together such an impactful day of service and fellowship.
WOIII was created at the end of 2021 by Dr. Krystylle Richardson. She stated that she asked God what she should do at the beginning of the pandemic to have a greater positive impact on the world as people searched for answers, solutions, comfort and innovative ways to thrive not just survive. She was led to start aligning herself with other women whom she felt mirrored her vision of who could help provide these answers. She reached out to a few ladies in her network that she felt were powerful, professional, visionaries, influential, impactful doers, global, philanthropic, compassionate, high energy, and fun! From this, the executive board of WOIII was formed as well as the start of the companion ambassador boards.
“We had our first summit in 2022 and wow was it unforgettable. The women who gathered together were fellow six to nine-figure women who were ready to not only be inspired but be commissioned to elevate their impact in the world. We were also blessed to have in attendance Sharon Lechter, and we honored her as our first international INNOVALIGY® recipient,” stated Richardson. Sharon Lechter is an entrepreneur, successful businesswoman, and financial literacy advocate with numerous best-selling publications including: Outwitting the Devil, Think and Grow Rich for Women, and co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad.
As the ladies hold this summit and look at what is next, their wheels are already turning. Richardson stated “We’re very excited to support our women in all countries. We are especially excited to join together this August in Pittsburgh for our 2nd global summit as we share vision, honor, and impact on a global scale. Richardson is passionate about having WOIII raise up the next generation of powerful professional women leaders and is offering a 75% discount to the daughters 17 and older of all women delegates coming. Richardson stated that we want them to experience powerful women authentically pouring into one another. Next year, we will further our international reach by actually going global!” During the summit, the ladies will be voting and announcing the location of the 3rd global WOIII Powerful Women’s Summit in an offshore location. Richardson has said from the beginning of the 1st summit that the 2024 location will be outside of the United States. Many excited women are already enthusiastically putting in their suggestions. “We are all eager to see where we will convene next. WOIII is an international organization and we want to support our women worldwide by going to support them face to face year after year. It is our honor and our mission.” Richardson stated. She goes on to explain that 2024 will also be the first year that WOIII will be activating and deploying each of the Ambassador Boards. Their goal is to conduct one outreach per board, and one monetization activity to raise money for our scholarship fund to support women in need. Scholarships will be announced during various events in the coming year. For more information on how to join WOIII and how to be considered for a scholarship, leave a message at Womenoiii.com.
During this summit, the ladies are supporting Crisis Center North, as organized by Dr. Shellie Hipsky and the phenomenal Global Sisterhood team. Dr. Krystylle Richardson has stated that an additional special donation will also be given to a local women’s support organization in the Pittsburgh area as part of our Keep RISING initiatives. WOIII and the Global Sisterhood, want to ensure that they always leave a positive impact wherever they go. Dr. Richardson mentioned that they are delighted that this year they get to do so in Pittsburgh.
For more information about attending the summit as a VIP, speaker, panelist, or author and to hear more about our WOIII Ambassador Boards, go to Womenoiii.com.
Our Ambassador Boards that you can get involved in for greater impact are:
*LEADERSHIP & BUSINESS
*WEALTH & INVESTMENTS
*HEALTH & WELLNESS
*MARKETING/MEDIA/PUBLISHING
*OUTREACH & MENTORSHIP
*INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY
*MINDSET & MENTAL HEALTH
Dr. Krystylle Richardson, WOIII Founder
Dr. Krystylle Richardson
Other