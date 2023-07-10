Intelegain Technologies Earns Top Honor at the IAMCP GLOBAL P2P Awards 2023 in the ISV Category
Intelegain Technologies, a leading global software solutions provider, is pleased to announce its remarkable achievement at the IAMCP GLOBAL P2P Awards 2023.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelegain Technologies, a leading global software solutions provider, is pleased to announce its remarkable achievement at the prestigious IAMCP GLOBAL P2P Awards 2023. The IAMCP Awards are instituted by the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), a global association of Microsoft Partners.
The company has been honoured as a Winner in “Global and “Asia Pacific” regions in the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) category. This recognition serves as a testament to Intelegain's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.
The ISV category holds immense significance in the technology industry, as it encompasses companies that provide vital software solutions that power businesses and drive innovation across various sectors. Intelegain Technologies, through its cutting-edge products and services, has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver tailored software solutions that address the unique challenges faced by businesses in today's fast-paced digital landscape.
Intelegain Technologies takes great pride in being recognized by IAMCP GLOBAL P2P Awards 2023. This esteemed accolade acknowledges the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and its remarkable contributions to the ISV sector. Acknowledging the significance of this achievement, Neeraj Gargi, CTO said “ We extend our gratitude to our peer partners and Microsoft for their invaluable support throughout this journey.”
Kapil Chopra, CEO “The award serves as a validation of Intelegain's technical expertise, industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment to exceed customer expectations. We will continue to forge strong collaborations and partnerships going forward”.
Intelegain expresses its sincere appreciation to its esteemed peer partners for their continued trust and support. It is imperative to say that they have played a pivotal role in driving innovation and delivering transformative software solutions to clients worldwide.
As a recipient of the IAMCP GLOBAL P2P Award, Intelegain Technologies is poised to strengthen its position in the global market. The company is committed to building on this success and continuing its pursuit of excellence. Intelegain will leverage its expertise, industry alliances, and technological advancements to further enhance its software solutions and deliver unparalleled value to its clients.
In recognition of this monumental achievement, the Intelegain Technologies team wishes to extend its gratitude to its esteemed customers, stakeholders, and dedicated employees. The support and trust of clients and stakeholders have been instrumental in the company's growth and success, and Intelegain remains dedicated to delivering exceptional software solutions that drive business growth and success.
About Intelegain Technologies:
Intelegain Technologies provides Microsoft Dynamics 365, App Development, and Azure Cloud Services to customers globally. Established in the year 2000, Intelegain is headquartered in Mumbai having a presence in Singapore, the US, Australia, and the UK. Intelegain services encompass Consulting and Development focusing on Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Business Central, Azure Cloud, Mobile/Web App Development Services, and UI/UX.
Business Verticals: Fintech, Edtech, Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportation, Construction, Hospitality, Retail, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare
