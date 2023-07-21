Distributed Natural Gas Fueled Generation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Research Insights For 2023-2032

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Distributed Natural Gas Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the distributed natural gas fueled generation market size is predicted to reach $45.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.68%.

The growth in the distributed natural gas fueled generation market is due to rising usage of natural gas. North America region is expected to hold the largest distributed natural gas fueled generation market share. Major players in the distributed natural gas fueled generation market include General Electric Company, MWM GmbH, ABB Group, Cummins Inc., Plug Power System Inc., Shandong Lvhuan Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

Distributed Natural Gas Fueled Generation Market Segments

• By Technology: Natural Gas Gensets, Micro Turbine, Stationary Fuel Cells

• By Scale: Microgeneration, Small-Scale Generation, Medium-Scale Generation, Large-Scale Generation

• By End User: Residential, Commercial And Industrial, Building And Institutional

• By Geography: The global distributed natural gas fueled generation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Distributed natural gas-fueled generation refers to the pipelines used for distribution as well as the metering and regulating apparatus at metering-regulating stations that are run by a local distribution company operating within a single state and governed as a separate operating company by a public utility commission or that are run as an independent municipally owned distribution system.

