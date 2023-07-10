SteriPro Is Reshaping The Healthcare Industry by Upgrading Its NAV 2009 ERP Software to Dynamics 365 Business Central

Steripro opens doors for unimaginable success by outpacing competitors and scale operations with a unified cloud ERP Dynamics 365 Business Central.

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare equipment distributor, Steripro is redefining the era of the Healthcare Industry. The company is officially rolling out the Dynamics NAV'09 ERP Upgrade. They are migrating their operations from NAV 2009 to Dynamics 365 Business Central with Dynamics Square's partnership. The upgraded ERP system has enabled seamless processing of business operations, making business management smoother with no delays in completing accounting and finance tasks.

"SteriPro partnered with Dynamics Square to get a successful NAV to Dynamics 365 Business Central upgrade delivered and help improve our existing resource planning processes. The recent upgrade has been fruitful, and our teams are making a global impact each day."

- CIO, Steripro

SteriPro is Canada's leading medical device reprocessing and sterilization company. They specialize in providing high-quality reprocessing services for reusable medical instruments and devices.

The company is accredited, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified, and is current with all standards and regulations set by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA).

To keep up with the evolving healthcare industry, SteriPro has upgraded its legacy (on-premises) ERP software to Dynamics 365 Business Central. The upgrade has enabled SteriPro to:

Streamline its global distribution network with the desired automation, making business management smoother and more efficient

Manage all business processes from a single dashboard, which integrates Microsoft apps like Word and Excel, helping easy data reporting, transfer, and sharing

Securely share real-time data with relevant parties, making it easier to collaborate and make informed decisions on the go

With this ERP upgrade, Steripro has witnessed significant cost reduction and reaping the benefits of automation, better optimization, and more.

About Dynamics Square

Dynamics Square is a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner that offers tailored ERP implementation solutions (whether on the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid setting) from the suite of Microsoft business applications - Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Dynamics 365 Partner for cloud-based solutions, Dynamics Square has 12+ years of real industry expertise in helping companies get the most out of their investments in cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) like Business Central, Dynamics 365 F&O, and others.

With excellent support and seamless upgrade options, Dynamics Square has built a reputation for delivering trusted solutions that help businesses of all sizes generate more revenue by avoiding digital redundancies in their existing CRM/ERP systems.

Get in touch with Dynamics Square if you're facing challenges in your daily operations.