New Specialist Plastic Surgeon Joins The Pure Aesthetics Team
Dr. Steve Merten and the Pure Aesthetics team welcome Dr. Sepehr Lajevardi, a specialist plastic surgeon, to our Sydney based clinic.
I am very excited to welcome Dr. Sepehr Lajevardi to my practice. Dr. Sep comes with extensive experience in the Plastic surgery industry and will be a wonderful asset to our team.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At Pure Aesthetics we understand that surgery is a deeply personal and important decision for you. We believe in treating you in the most honest, ethical and professional manner, and our entire team truly cares about ensuring that you have an extremely positive experience, treating you with compassion and care. We strive to make you feel comfortable, at every stage of your care.
— Dr Steve Merten
Dr Steve Merten and the team at Pure Aesthetics are pleased to announce the addition of Dr Sepehr Lajevardi, specialist plastic surgeon who will be seeing patients in our city location only.
Dr Sepehr Lajevardi is a Specialist Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon specialising in aesthetic surgery of breast and body, as well as skin cancer and hand surgery. Dr Lajevardi prides himself in his meticulous surgical technique. His paramount consideration is patient satisfaction, always striving to achieve tailored results in a caring and compassionate way.
Dr. Lajevardi is currently a member or Fellow of several respected professional organizations, including Fellow, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS), Member, Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Member, Australian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) Member, Australian Medical Association (AMA)
After graduating as the Dux of Killara High School with a UAI of 100, Dr Lajevardi received a scholarship to undertake his undergraduate medical training at University of NSW in 2004. He combined this with a Bachelor of Medical Science and research Honours graduating with Honours Class 1 in Medicine. He then went on to complete his junior medical training at Royal North Shore Hospital, during which time he completed a Master of Surgery at the University of Sydney, GradDip in Anatomy from the University of New England and received the Australian Postgraduate Award Scholarship to undertake his PhD in Plastic Surgery through the University of Sydney. Dr Lajevardi served as the Chair of the trainee subcommittee of NSW clinical surgical training council for 4 years helping improve surgical training in NSW. After undertaking two years of accredited General Surgical Training, Dr Lajevardi commenced 5 years of advanced surgical training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery through the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS). Dr Lajevardi was also mentored by Sydney’s leading Plastic Surgeons to further his skills in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery through his post training fellowships at Macquarie University, East Sydney Private and St Luke’s Hospitals.
Dr Lajevardi also has a keen interest in research, education and mentoring the next generation of plastic surgeons. He has numerous publications and more than 50 presentations at national and international conferences. He is currently the Clinical Associate Lecturer at the University of Sydney and a Clinical Lecturer at Macquarie University school of medicine. Dr Lajevardi holds appointments at Concord Hospital and Macquarie University Hospital where he is the supervisor of training. His passion for education and philanthropy led him to cofounding an international medical aid charity. He is one of the founding members and the Deputy-Chairman of the international charity organisation, ‘Doctors Assisting in South-Pacific Islands DAISI’.
Statement from Dr Sepehr Lajevardi “My mission is to help my patients become the most confident version of themselves by providing a truly unique experience through their surgical journey. My work has always focused on my three core values - mastery, connection and innovation. I aim to deliver excellence in my work to provide the best possible outcome, whilst working to truly understand my patient’s wishes and desires through open and transparent communication. I also aim to stay at the leading edge of surgical advancements and techniques through research and collaboration to deliver surgical excellence to my patients.”
“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Sepehr Lajevardi to my practice," says Dr Steve Merten "Dr Sep comes with extensive experience in the Plastic surgery industry and will be a wonderful asset to our team”
Established 20 years ago, Pure Aesthetics offer an extensive range of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including breast enlargement, breast lifts, breast reductions, facial rejuvenation (facelift, eyelid and brow lift), rhinoplasty, abdominoplasty “tummy tuck”, and reconstructive plastic surgery. At Pure Aesthetics, we strive to provide you with the best possible patient care. Our surgeons see plastic surgery as an art and strive to take your results to the highest level possible.
Dr Steve Merten
Pure Aesthetics
+61 2 9252 9262
info@pureaesthetics.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other