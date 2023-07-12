6WIND delivers solutions to enable efficient 5G MEC Deployments
With MEC at the forefront, we are ushering in a new era of real-time processing, low-latency applications, and transformative edge computing capabilities.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, today announced that they are now delivering a full set of network functions to enable efficient 5G MEC service deployments at the edge.
— Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND
6WIND launched recently new products to address the challenges of delivering cutting-edge virtualized network functions tailored to deliver high performance and ultra-low latency for efficiently moving traffic and services from the core to the edge.
The move to the edge is all about efficient data processing. It consists of reducing workload in data centers and cloud computing, lowering network traffic, and reducing connectivity costs by decentralizing services and moving applications and data processing closer to the edge.
To deliver a high-quality of experience combined with the expected efficiency, the move-to-the-edge requires low-latency networks that deliver agility, flexibility, performance, and on-demand scalability. Through its rich high-performance and ultra-low-latency software network functions 6WIND offers cost-effective virtualized and cloud-native network solutions tailored to the edge deployments enabling efficient data processing closer to the customer, reducing latency, and improving performance.
Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND stated, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of new products and solutions to enable efficient MEC deployments and unlock unparalleled opportunities for our customers. With MEC at the forefront, we are ushering in a new era of real-time processing, low-latency applications, and transformative edge computing capabilities. This launch marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and shaping the future of connectivity.”
6WIND’s high-performance and secure VSR products can be deployed bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized on COTS servers in private, public, and hybrid clouds. The VSR products are used by global telecommunication providers to cost-effectively deliver high performance and security while optimizing hardware usage and lowering energy consumption.
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW & vCPE, have proven their energy-saving capabilities and their impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deploy in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native, and deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD-WAN, and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA, and Singapore.
