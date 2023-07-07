New auditor pathway for ACCA members increases opportunities and boosts South Africa’s audit profession

ACCA members and future members will have a route to attaining Registered Auditor status in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA , July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ACCA members and future members will have a route to attaining Registered Auditor status in South Africa following accreditation of the ACCA Qualification by the country’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA).

This further step in the recognition of our qualification is the culmination of a rigorous accreditation process with the IRBA.

Helen Brand, ACCA chief executive, says: ‘We’re delighted that the skills and knowledge of ACCA members in audit have been recognised in South Africa. This will increase opportunities for our members and future members, as well as our ability to make a strong and positive contribution to South Africa’s economy and society.’

Jamil Ampomah, ACCA director - Africa, says: ‘We look forward to playing a key role contributing to diversity and innovation in South Africa’s audit profession. This welcome development is a positive reflection of the calibre of our members, the strength of the ACCA Qualification, and our well-established presence in South Africa.’

Imre Nagy, CEO of IRBA, says: ‘This is a positive step forward for the audit profession in that it opens a prospective pipeline of qualified accountants who can pursue audit as a career. This will help alleviate some of the talent shortage that the firms are experiencing currently.’

The announcement means that ACCA members with the right experience can from 1 April 2024 register for IRBA’s Audit Development Programme (ADP), an 18-month audit specialism process which is its pathway to Registered Auditor status. Further details for ACCA members and future members are available here.

The skills of ACCA members in audit are also recognised through audit regulatory recognition in other countries such as the UK, Ireland and Zimbabwe. ACCA’s flexible qualification model has been welcomed in South Africa throughout our long history in the country, providing a route to becoming an accountancy professional that is both inclusive and innovative.

IRBA’s press release on the announcement is available here.

