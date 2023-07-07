In Meekaam, Tools & Hardware Supply Chain Sourcing is Easier to Connect with Excellent Supplier Online

Meekaam Sourcing Platform Logo Meekaam VIP Sourcing Service Meekaam Industrial Sourcing Platform to Connect top 1% China Supplier

Meekaam provides an excellent opportunity for all those overseas buyers who can’t attend the Fair to find top supplier

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meekaam, The No.1 Industrial Goods B2B sourcing platform from China, proudly brings the Top 1% of Asia’s industrial suppliers under one roof – almost all possessing Canton Fair experience. With thousands of excellent Tools and Hardware suppliers to connect with, Meekaam makes hardware sourcing easier than ever.

China’s top industrial products expo, Canton Fair, is held annually in Guangzhou. Every year, the prestigious trade fair brings the best of the best manufacturers in one place from all across East Asia. Meekaam provides an excellent opportunity for all those overseas buyers who can’t attend the Fair. It serves as a gateway to access the top-tier Tools and Hardware manufacturers and numerous other leading brands.

Thorough Assessment Process

Selecting the best Tools and Hardware manufacturers from a vast array of companies requires a rigorous evaluation. Meekaam has set specific parameters for the niche to ensure quality and specifications before bringing the manufacturers and suppliers on board.

In order to ensure quality, the team evaluates the following aspects of a hardware supplier:

●Location and Reliability

●Certifications

●Product Development Ability

●Canton Fair Experience

After evaluating all these aspects, the team formulates a comprehensive report on the company’s efficiency, which a customer can request on their website. The report helps customers make an informed decision regarding the best fit for their needs.

Excellent Tools and Hardware Supply Chain

Meekaam is committed to simplifying the search for the most sought-after hardware products. Whether it’s tableware, scissors, concrete vibrators, or any other supplies, Meekaam ensures seamless Tools and Hardware sourcing from China to anywhere in the world.

Their top-notch human-driven service and advanced technology enable them to deliver exceptional sourcing solutions. Leveraging its VIP Sourcing partnership, Meekaam facilitates everyone looking for top-tier manufacturers for their Hardware and Tools business.

How Does It Work?

Meekaam has partnered with Sourcing Captain, a PMP-certified trusted team of project delivery managers. The company’s offline sourcing service is powered by Sourcing Captain’s end-to-end supply chain expertise. This collaboration empowers them to deliver an optimal O2O service to their honored VIP clients.

Rather than merely serving as a broker, Sourcing Captain goes above and beyond. It acts as an agent who assumes full responsibility for creating a seamless supply chain experience for clients. Be it one-on-one consultation, supplier sourcing, or tailored supply chain management; Sourcing Captain does everything for as low as 5% of the commission.

“Meekaam’s VIP sourcing service takes care of all the legwork and handles the entire supply chain of Tools and Hardware-related goods so that clients can focus on R&D, marketing, and other activities for their business growth,” says Mr. Qiu, CEO of Meekaam.

Tools and Hardware Sourcing Made Easy with VIP Sourcing

Sourcing Caption is like a Virtual Project Management Office that helps clients throughout the export trade supply chain, including Tools and Hardware factory selection, quality control, export approval processing, shipment, etc. The value-added assistance ensures procurement cost reduction and on-time delivery.

Here are more benefits that clients reap with Meekaam’s VIP sourcing:

●Locate ideal Tools and Hardware suppliers quickly

●Get multiple quotes to identify the better deals

●Communicate easily with potential Tools and Hardware suppliers

●Buy from various suppliers with one Line of Credit

Meekaam not only connects clients with the Top 1% Canton Fair experience holder Tools and Hardware China suppliers but also helps them throughout the sourcing process. All in all, it ensures a personalized, hassle-free, and secure sourcing experience for each client.