Check Out These 5 Key Factors Before Buying a Solar Generator
After extensive online research, people ultimately decide to go for a solar generator instead of a noisy and polluting fuel generator. The market is flooded with so many solar generators and they may feel overwhelmed. Before rushing into buying a solar generator, people can take the time to think it over.
5 key factors to consider when buying a solar generator
Solar generators are not cheap. That's why people need to determine their power goals and do a little research, which will save them a lot of future headaches.
1. Battery
The battery is a core component of a portable solar generator as it strongly influences factors such as size, weight, capacity, cost, charging speed, and overall lifespan. Choose lightweight batteries with high energy density, safety, and durability, such as the popular LiFePO4 battery. A battery's capacity determines the amount of energy it can store, usually measured in watt-hours. Remember, more capacity isn't always better, as it can offset portability, so choose a generator with a capacity that meets the specific needs.
2. Inverter
An inverter is responsible for converting the direct current (DC) stored in the battery into the alternating current (AC) that powers your devices. Pick a portable solar generator equipped with a pure sine wave inverter to ensure a smooth and reliable flow of electricity for sensitive electronics. The inverter's surge and continuous power ratings dictate which devices you can charge. Energy guzzlers like refrigerators, air conditioners, and power tools require higher surge watts for startups before operating at lower continuous watts. So, consider solar generators with highly efficient inverters.
3. Outlets
Different types of outlets offer greater compatibility with various devices and allow for simultaneous charging. Look for a portable solar generator that has both AC and DC outlets. AC outlets can power appliances with standard plugs, while DC outlets can charge devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Some good perks like wireless charging pads, and RV ports will definitely appeal to you if you need them.
4. Inputs
Evaluate the charging rates, speed, and methods supported by the solar generator. Some models can be charged through solar panels, wall outlets, or even a car's 12V socket. Seek out generators with fast charging capabilities to ensure quick battery recharging, especially during emergencies. If people have significant power needs while out in the wild, consider a generator with high solar input, allowing them to harness an endless free power supply from the sun.
5. User-Friendliness
An easy-to-use portable solar generator can greatly enhance your overall experience and make operation a breeze. Think about features such as a clear and intuitive control panel, an LCD screen displaying battery level and charging status, and an ergonomic, compact design for easy handling. Some generators even include additional features like built-in lights and collapsible handles, further improving usability.
Top Solar Generators from BLUETTI
Designed for safety and long-lasting performance, most BLUETTI solar generators use advanced LFP batteries and inverters. They come with multiple outlets, fast charging options, and even a smart BLUETTI mobile app for better control. Let's explore some of BLUETTI's top solar generators.
BLUETTI AC200P
With a massive 2,000Wh capacity and a powerful 2,000W inverter, it can accommodate various needs. Featuring 13 outlets, including AC, DC, and USB ports, the AC200P can power multiple devices at the same time. It is also expandable with B230 and B300 battery modules for increased capacity and runtime. Whether people are camping or on a road trip, the BLUETTI AC200P is the ideal companion.
BLUETTI EB Series
The BLUETTI EB Series includes the EB3A, EB55, and EB70, which are designed to be highly versatile and portable. Weighing in at 4.6kg to 9.7kg, these generators pack a punch and provide ample power for the essential devices while you're exploring the outdoors or during emergencies.
Conclusion
By carefully evaluating these aspects, people can choose a suitable portable solar generator to match their needs. If they are tired of comparing different models, check out BLUETTI, they won’t go wrong with any of its models.
About BLUETTI
With an unwavering commitment to sustainability and green energy solutions, BLUETTI has established itself as a global leader since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI not only enhances our home experiences but also contributes to a sustainable future for our planet. With customers in over 100 countries, BLUETTI has gained the trust of millions, transforming the way we harness and utilize energy.
Aria Qi
Aria Qi
