Onboard to SOMA.finance, A Revolutionary Platform That Bridges DeFi & TradFi

SOMA.finance is a revolutionary platform that bridges DeFi and TradFi to bring investors a safer, more transparent and better way to grow long-term wealth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOMA.finance is happy to announce that the onboarding portal for their revolutionary DeFi platform is now live. Users will be able to onboard to use an ecosystem of innovative DeFi products that combine the best of DeFi and TradFi to give investors the best of both.
SOMA will offer a number of key products, including Swap, a multi-asset DEX that will enable users to trade cryptocurrencies directly with tokenized equities round-the-clock, Starter, a regulated issuance platform that will provide access to issuances from a variety of companies and projects, Earn, a staking platform where users can safely earn yield on their digital assets, including tokenized equities, and the SOMA token, the tokenized equity of the SOMA platform, giving users all the benefits of traditional equities combined with the improved transparency and speed that DeFi offers.
About the Onboarding Process:
The onboarding process covers a number of key steps that enable the use of SOMA.finance products and services, including a full KYC (Know Your Customer)/KYB (Know Your Business) check, a comprehensive AFT (anti-financing of terrorism), AML (anti-money laundering) and AFR (anti-front running) background check, and a whitelisting process to determine the level of trading privileges based on user data.
The reason for having a system like this is to ensure that a user is not a bad actor looking to engage in illicit financial activity, tax evasion, or terrorist funding. Completing the steps proves a customer is who they claim they are.
With SOMA.finance, you'll only ever have to complete the onboarding once. After you've submitted your details, your application will be reviewed by our team and you'll subsequently receive a notification in your email inbox to update you on the result of your onboarding.
Why KYC?
KYC verification does offer several important benefits.
It combats identity theft and other forms of financial fraud.
It proactively reduces money laundering risks.
It helps to improve the trust, security and accountability of financial service providers. This has a beneficial effect on the financial industry as a whole.
Lenders can better assess risk by establishing a customer’s identity and financial history, leading to more responsible lending practices.
About SOMA.finance
SOMA.finance is a revolutionary multi-asset DEX and Issuance platform. Founded in 2021 as a partnership between the founders of the multi-platform decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol MANTRA and the broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, the purpose of SOMA.finance is to bring regulated tokenized securities to the world of DeFi, forever changing the way the world trades financial assets. Through SOMA.finance, users will get access to a first of its kind legal and regulated framework for the trading of tokenized equities, token issuances and exclusive projects. With our secure onboarding process and comprehensive encryption protocols, SOMA.finance is the ideal platform to help bridge investors from the traditional brokerages, to the rapidly expanding world of DeFi.
