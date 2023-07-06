Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Expanded Access to Over the Counter Contraception Available to Arizonans

Phoenix, AZ — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the expansion of access to over-the-counter contraception that will soon be available to Arizonans. Arizonans 18 years and older will be able receive contraceptives at their local pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription. The announcement comes as extremists across the country have threatened the right to access contraception.

“Reproductive freedom is critical to the individuals and families working hard to create a life for themselves in Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life. I will never stop fighting to protect freedoms for Arizonans and standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on.”

The standing order goes into effect immediately and patients seeking contraceptives will be required to complete a screening and blood pressure test. Arizonans are encouraged to call ahead to their pharmacy to confirm they will be able to have their contraceptive dispensed at that location.



