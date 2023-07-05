PM SOGAVARE MEETS MALAITA PREMIER FINI WITH 10 MILLION ALLOCATION FOR AUKI ROAD

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP today meet with the Premier of Malaita Province Hon. Martin Fini and members of the Malaita Provincial Executive discussing a wide range of governance issues.

Prime Minister Sogavare confirmed to the Malaita Provincial Government during the meeting that a supplementary budget of 10 Million has been allocated towards the Auki Town Road.

Appreciating the allocation, Premier Fini emphasized that it was only right and fitting that since provincial governments are agents of the National government, Malaita provincial government must continue to work closely with the National government so that approved projects are implemented.

The Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has injected over 61 Million dollars in the last financial year alone towards Malaita Province with continuing budgetary support towards much needed Infrastructure development on Malaita.

This is accounted for in the completion of the construction phase of the Kwai and Taba’a bridges connecting the North Malaita and Lau Mbaelelea Constituencies costing 8.5 million dollars and nationally funded under the Solomon Islands Government Economic Stimulus Package.

The Malu’ú Wharf and RAMP project situated in Maluú Sub Station in North Malaita with funding cost of 13.6 million is further testament to DCGA’s commitment and seriousness in its delivery of much needed national infrastructure for Malaita Province.

Ends///

-PM Press Sec