FRENCH SEEKS TO DEEPEN TIES WITH SI

FRENCH SEEKS TO DEEPEN TIES WITH SOLOMON ISLANDS

Prime Minister Sogavare and French Republic ambassador designate to Solomon Islands HE Jean- Baptiste Jeangene Vilme

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has today received a courtesy visit from the French Republic non- resident ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Jean- Baptiste Jeangene Vilmer.

Ambassador Vilmer discussed a number of issues with the Prime Minister and the areas covered include bilateral relations, development cooperation, climate change and environment, maritime security, regional cooperation, Tourism and cultural exchanges.

Ambassador Vilmer expressed French’s desire to deepen ties with Solomon Islands through cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education, and tourism.

The French ambassador also spoke about climate change. Discussion is centred around ways to collaborate on climate change mitigation and adaptation measures.

Ambassador Vilmer further expressed French’s support and assistance to maintain maritime security through its overseas’ territories in the Pacific.

Responding, Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare expressed that Solomon Islands and France share the same ideals and principles of peace, freedom and democracy.

Prime Minister Sogavare also acknowledge and thank France’s influential role in concluding the Paris Agreement.

On that note, the Prime Minister adds, “Solomon Islands wishes to express that Climate Ambition under the Paris Agreement remains low and the weak commitments from developed countries does little to address the continuous negative impacts Solomon Islands and the rest of the pacific are facing.

