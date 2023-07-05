HAPPY 45th INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS SOLOMON ISLANDS

Hon. Minister, Augustine Auga, MP;

Minister for Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

From the Minister of Agriculture & Livestock Hon. Augustine M. Auga and all the staff of the Ministry share their 45th Independence anniversary greetings and well wishes

To, His excellency the Governor General, The Hon. Prime Minister, Deputy PM and Ministers of the Crown

The Speaker of the National Parliament, Chief Justice, Leaders of the Opposition and Independent Groups, Members of Parliament, Provincial premiers and your members, the Honiara City Mayor and your councillors.

Heads of resident Diplomatic Missions;

Our Development partners and stakeholders; Private Sectors; and Non-Government Organizations; Church Leaders and Village Chiefs;

A particular best wishes to all the farmers, women, youth and children who continue to farm and generate the agriculture production we benefit from today. A special one for the dedicated value chain that continues to work extra time.

The Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock has embarked on implementing its Agriculture NewDay Strategy (ANS) as a harmonized practical platform for creating, building and shaping a sustainable and stable agriculture production. This requires a new partnership and collaboration to create the new synergy, momentum and focus to deliver our national and personal objectives.

It is a step by step process so do not worry if you feel that MAL has not reached out to you yet. We are heading towards a holistic agriculture sector and all of you are a significant member and partner.

The 45th anniversary expresses a new mature dynamic that we need to create, build and shape. Let’s do it together. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY and look after your families.

Ends///