Seven new vehicles handed over to RSIPF

Seven new vehicles valued at about two million Solomon Islands dollars were handed over to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) today 6 July 2023 at Rove police headquarters.

The latest seven X-trail vehicles are a gift from the people of Australia which were facilitated by the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

The new vehicles will support the RSIPF Executive, the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners.

Assistant Commissioner Nigel Ryan who looks after Asia Pacific Command and the RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau signed the handing over to mark the official handover of the new vehicles.

During the handing over ceremony, RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau has acknowledged the people and the government of Australia for the tremendous support rendered to the RSIPF.

Commissioner Mangau acknowledged with sincere appreciation the gift in which the RSIPF policing partners the Australian Federal Police (AFP) through RSIPF and AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) had gifted to the RSIPF.

Mr. Mangau said the policing partnership cooperation supported the RSIPF with its priorities, in which the RSIPF would like to acknowledge.

He urged the RSIPF executive to look after the vehicles to ensure that it can support your portfolios and RSIPF as whole as we keep working together for a better RSIPF for our people.

Being a leader within the RSIPF Executive, it is our responsibility to take care of these very expensive assets. It is truly a gift which we should take care of to assist us with our duties, said Mr. Mangau.

//End//

RSIPF Commissioner shake hand with AFP Assistant Commissioner, Asia Pacific Command Mr Nigel Ryan after the handing over documents

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau thank the people of Australia for gift of vehicles to the RSIPF during the hand over program

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau sign the handing over document in the presence of AFP Assistant Commissioner Asia Pacific Command Mr Nigel Ryan

Deputy Commissioner Operation Ms Juanita Matanga and AFP Assistant Commissioner Asia Pacific Command Mr Nigel Ryan check the new vehicles

Assistant Commissioner Corporate Support received key from AFP Assistant Commissioner, Asia Pacific Command Mr Nigel Ryan during the hand over program

-RSIPF Press