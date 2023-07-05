Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs, 45th INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY GREETINGS

45th INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY GREETINGS

Minister Honourable Freda Rotutafi Rangirei

From: The Minister Honourable Freda Rotutafi Rangirei, Permanent Secretary Dr Cedrick Alependava and Senior Management and the staff of Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs

To:

His Excellency the Governor General Sir David Vunagi & Lady Vunagi,

Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Sogavare & Madam Sogavare, Honourable Speaker of Parliament Patterson Oti,

Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Maelanga,

Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer

Leader of Opposition Group Matthew Wale,

Ministers of the Crown and all Members of Parliament,

Honiara City Mayor and Councillors,

Provincial Premiers and Assembly Members,

Heads of Diplomatic Missions,

International, Regional and Non-Government Organisations,

Heads of State Owned Enterprises and Private Sectors,

Church and Community Leaders

and all men, women, youth and children of Solomon Islands.

Our sincere greetings and congratulation to our Government and all our good people as we celebrate our country’s 45th years of nationhood on 7th July 2023.

As we celebrate this year’s independence let us reflect on the great visions of our forgone leaders for their struggles for our freedom and our sovereignty and acknowledge successive leaderships for chartering the nation through good and unpredictable times to where we are today for the past 45 years.

This year’s theme “Rising Above and Overcoming our Challenges as One People” reminds us to continue to work together for a peaceful, productive, and prosperous nation and one that embraces and honours diversity, sustainable futures, justice and equality for all.

Our Ministry remains committed to up hold and promote, and fulfil the rights of women, young people, children and families through effective partnership, inclusiveness, fairness and creating equal opportunities to advance the wellbeing of the nation.

Happy 45th Independence celebrations and May God bless Solomon Islands.

*****************************************************************************