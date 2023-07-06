MINISTRY OF FORESTRY AND RESEARCH 45th INDEPENDENCE MESSAGE 2023

Honourable Minister Dickson Mua

The Head of State, Governor General of Solomon Islands His Excellency, Rt. Rev. Sir David Vunagi and Lady Vunagi; Head of the National Government, Prime Minister – Honourable Manasseh Damukura Sogavare, Deputy Prime Minister Honourable – Manasseh Maelanga, Speaker of the National Parliament – Patteson Oti, Chief Justice of Solomon Islands – Sir Albert Rocky Palmer, Honourable Ministers of the Crown, Leader of the Official Opposition – Honourable Mathew Wale and Honourable Members, Leader of the Independents Group in Parliament – Honourable John Dean Kuku with Honourable Members, Constitutional Post Holders; Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of Correctional Service of Solomon Islands, Provincial Premiers and Members of Provincial Assemblies; Lord Mayor of Honiara City, Heads and Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Our Development Partners, Heads of Statutory Organizations; Members of Solomon Islands Christian Association and SIFGA and other Religions; Church Leaders, Clergies and Religious leaders; Chairman, Executive, and Members of the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce; Chairman, Executive, and Members of the Chinese Business Association.

Chairman, Executive and Members of the Solomon Islands Indigenous Business Association. Members of Civil Society and Community-based Organizations; Senior Government Officials; Traditional Chiefs and Community Leaders; Women, Youth, Children, Farmers, Fisherman, Sick Patients in our Hospitals and rural Clinics, People Living with Special Needs, Fellow Solomon Islanders and Friends of Solomon Islands.

The Honourable Minister of Forestry and Research, Dickson Mua, Permanent Secretary Dr. Vaeno Wayne Vigulu, Commissioner of Forest Resources, Deputy Commissioner’s, Heads of Divisions and staff of the Ministry of Forestry and Research wishes you all a 45th milestone celebrations, as an Independent and sovereign country – Solomon Islands.

Warm Greetings and a Happy Peaceful 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations.

45 years ago, we gained our independence from Great Britain when we achieved nationhood and joined the global family of nations. It has been a short but challenging journey since then as a nation.

We have come through challenging times and need not dwell on our most terrible experiences.

The 2023 Independence Anniversary theme: “Rising Above and Overcoming our Challenges as One People” is hope on the horizon, for us to reflect on our past experiences, embrace the good deeds we’ve achieved and learn from our mistakes going forward as one people.

Let us also remind ourselves that on this 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, our forests with its biodiversity have been a backbone support to our people’s daily livelihood and upbringing as an independent nation for its economic benefits, ecological services, and social responsibility.

Our forest with its biodiversity is GOD’s gift to mankind, created and given to us as stewards to properly manage it as a sustainable resource for our benefit and the benefit of our future generations.

Thus, on this 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, let us all continue to have oversight over its management in partnership and collaboration with all stake holders and our resource owners for better and improved forestry services that will benefit all now and, in the years, to come.

Let us continue to work together hand in hand, in advancing our beautiful nation Solomon Islands towards peaceful co-existence and economic prosperity.

Happy 45th Anniversary celebrations. May God bless our Solomon Islands from shore to shore.

The Honourable Minister of Forestry and Research, Dickson Mua, Permanent Secretary Dr. Vaeno Wayne Vigulu, Commissioner of Forest Resources, Deputy Commissioner’s, Heads of Divisions and staff of the Ministry of Forestry and Research.