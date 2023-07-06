Continuum Software Solutions has been rebranded to Continuum Digital
As a part of its end-to-end digital services offering in Marketing, Continuum now offers full-scale digital marketing services.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuum Digital has unveiled a comprehensive range of digital marketing solutions aimed at delivering Search Engine Optimization, Google Advertising, and Social Media Marketing Services to customers throughout Canada. Our mission is to lead the way in assisting brands, offering specialized, innovative, and effective branding strategies.
Embracing Digital Marketing empowers your business with increased leads, sales, purchases, and ultimately greater revenue. Our array of Digital Marketing services encompasses SEO, website design, social media management, and advertising.
This service comes as a natural extension to its capabilities as a full-service web design & development and mobile application development in Canada. To reflect the newly launched service portfolio, now it has rebranded as Continuum Digital.
Continuum’s Digital Marketing services in Canada now covers –
1. Performance Marketing
2. Social Media Marketing & Management
3. PPC Advertising
4. Video Advertising
5. Search Engine Optimization
6. Copy Writing
7. Blog Writing
8. Motion Graphics Design
9. Animated Video Creation
Apart from these marketing services, Continuum is continuously delivering high quality custom designed websites and mobile apps across multiple industry verticals. It has built a strong design and development methodology to deliver a tailored solution to its clients. This addon performance marketing will help its clients to achieve their digital marketing goal by building improving customer engagement and enabling conversions on the online channel.
Alok Pathak, the Director of Continuum Digital, expressed, "By rebranding as Continuum Digital, our aim is to better showcase our comprehensive range of services, which now includes end-to-end marketing solutions. While our initial focus was on delivering software solutions, we have expanded to provide equally exceptional digital marketing services to our clients. Our objective is to be a creative partner, understanding our clients' needs, and offering branding solutions that will propel brands to new levels of success."
About Continuum Digital
Continuum Digital specializes in UI/UX, Graphics Design, Website Development, Web & Mobile App Development, and Digital Marketing. It helps in the overall digital transformation of a company with its specialist service offerings. With Continuum Digital’s data analytics skills, companies can gain detailed insight to their website and social visitors. This help in crafting effective campaigns tailored towards each customer's needs. This, in turn, leads to increased returns on investment (ROI) across all types of online marketing projects regardless of size or scale.
For more information, contact
Continuum Digital
1 Concorde Gate, Suite #702, North York, M3C 3N6, ON
Call: +1 (437) 887-1014 E-mail: info@continuumdigital.ca
Website: www.continuumdigital.ca
Alok Pathak
Continuum Digital
+1 437-887-1014
info@continuumdigital.ca
