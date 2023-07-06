B.C. builds new opportunities for careers in skilled trades

CANADA, July 6 - Mike Farnworth, MLA, Port Coquitlam –

“Port Coquitlam has a growing need for skilled workers in all sectors. I’m proud that this investment supports more diverse communities getting started in the trades and mitigates some of the obstacles that may be preventing people from trying a career path in this field. To get to see that happen right here in the Electrical Joint Training Committee apprenticeship program is great, and I know that these programs will continue to see great outcomes.”

Lynn White, president and CEO, Aboriginal Community Career Employment Services Society (ACCESS) –

“At ACCESS we support our Indigenous Peoples who live in Metro Vancouver. We serve them by investing fully, by providing wraparound services and supports that are culturally appropriate and taking the journey with our apprentices all the way from foundation to Red Seal for meaningful and long-term employment. We are investing in our youth to bring us into a future where they can take their place in society with skill and pride and self-determination.”

Karen Dearlove, executive director, BC Centre for Women in the Trades (BCCWITT) –

“BCCWITT is working to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive skilled trades industry where all feel welcome, healthy, respected and safe. This funding will support our mission to empower diverse tradespeople, to increase their participation in the trades by building respectful, equitable, dignified and safe workplaces.”

Neil Moody, CEO, Canadian Home Builders Association of BC –

“The skilled trades provide a fantastic opportunity to embark on a rewarding and lucrative career in residential construction. The industry is becoming more diverse every year, and the doors are open to everyone of all ages and backgrounds. Many of our 2,300 members started in the trades and have gone on to start their own businesses building homes and communities in all regions of the province.”

F. Abigail Fulton, executive director, Construction Foundation of BC –

“We need to work with B.C.’s youth to help them build a future they can believe in. A career in the skilled trades will bring that sense of accomplishment.”

Kyle Downie, CEO, SkillPlan –

“SkillPlan is honoured to be a part of this investment to enable more people to succeed in their journeys to becoming skilled tradespeople in B.C. Through this funding, SkillPlan’s programs and services will support more apprentices, including those from traditionally under-represented groups, in overcoming barriers to enter into and succeed in the skilled trades, and to successfully achieve their Red Seal certification.”

Dennis Innes, board president, Skills Canada BC –

“Skill Canada BC is thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills to create awareness of the skilled workforce needed to support our province’s growth. Seeing first-hand the impact that the Skills Canada BC competitions and in-school programs have had on B.C. youth in choosing a career in skills trades, we are extremely pleased to be receiving this funding. This will enable Skills Canada BC to continue providing these opportunities to youth in B.C., including Indigenous and under-represented youth.”