New cellular connectivity on Highway 95 improves public safety

CANADA, July 6 - A newly completed cellular connectivity project between Nicolson and Harrogate will provide access to 911 services in the Kootenay region along approximately 25 kilometres of Highway 95, the Kootenay-Columbia highway.

“The number 1 reason government is investing in highway cellular connectivity projects is to increase public safety,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “We are committed to expanding access to cellular service, and that includes rural and remote areas, because everyone deserves to feel safe on B.C. highways.”

In the event of a crisis, regardless of their cellular provider, people will be able to call 911 for emergency services between Nicolson and Harrogate, as well as at the Braisher Creek rest area.

The Province invested as much as $773,000 for the cellular connectivity project along the stretch of highway. Rogers Communications contributed more than $509,000.

The funding is part of a $15-million investment made by the Province in 2020 as part of the Stronger BC Economic Recovery dedicated to support expansion of highway cellular service and connectivity at rest areas.

In March 2023, the Province announced another $75 million through the Connecting British Columbia program. The program is administered by Northern Development Initiative Trust, to help fund projects that will expand cellular service to at least another 550 kilometres of highway by 2027.

Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island, and Premier’s Liaison on Cellular and Connectivity –

“Cell connectivity is more than a convenience in remote communities. It provides a peace of mind for residents and tourists to the region to know that if they get lost, get a flat tire or experience a vehicle breakdown, that help is a call away, which is why we are committed to expanding cell connectivity on our highways.”

Ron McKenzie, chief technology and information officer, Rogers Communications –

“Rogers is proud to work with the B.C. government to bring access to reliable wireless and emergency services for travellers along this vital stretch of Highway 95 for the first time, as we expand Canada’s largest 5G network. Coming together with Shaw, Rogers is investing $6.5 billion to connect to more communities across Western Canada.”

Joel McKay, CEO, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

“This recent cellular project will provide significant safety improvements to all who live in this area of the Kootenay region. For those travelling through, they will now have cellular service at a rest stop, providing a safe place for travellers to take a break from driving, plan their route or look for highway-condition updates before resuming their journey. Northern Development looks forward to administering new funding through the Connecting BC program to continue supporting new highway cellular projects.”

Dwight Yochim, CEO, British Columbia Search and Rescue Association –

“An increase in cellular service has proven to dramatically improve search-and-rescue efforts. Knowing where the subject is reduces the duration of an incident by almost six times and cuts in half the number of person-hours involved. Continued improvements to cellular services in B.C. will have a very positive impact to search and rescue.”

There are approximately 15,000 kilometres of primary, secondary and major highways in B.C.

As of December 2022: 10,800 kilometres had access to cellular service; and 4,200 kilometres did not have cellular service.



Connectivity in B.C.: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

Northern Development Initiative Trust:

https://www.northerndevelopment.bc.ca/funding-programs/partner-programs/connecting-british-columbia/

StrongerBC: BC's Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/economic-plan/