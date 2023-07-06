Tseshaht First Nation, B.C. take action towards housing on path to reconciliation

CANADA, July 6 - Tseshaht First Nation and the B.C. government are celebrating an important step forward in their partnership, with provincial funds supporting Tseshaht as they work toward a new housing development that will benefit the entire Alberni Valley.

The Province is providing $5 million for land purchases to Tseshaht. The funds will be used by the community to identify parcels of land for a First Nation-led housing development that will help address housing shortages in the region. Tseshaht First Nation has also initiated a working group with B.C. and local government to ensure a co-ordinated, collaborative and informed approach to tackling the housing crisis.

“Tseshaht would like to say, ‘Kleco, kleco’ to the Province of British Columbia, our partners and team for making today a reality,” said Wahmeesh (Ken Watts), Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor. “The resources in this agreement support getting land back to our Nation, addressing the housing crisis for our members and the entire valley, future economic development, and provides pathways for collaboration between our First Nation, the City of Port Alberni, the Province and many more.”

The Tseshaht First Nation and B.C. funding agreement contributions includes:

$5 million to purchase prospective property for housing development through the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconcilitation; and

$150,000 for capacity funding to support Tseshaht to further refine their housing development proposal.

“I salute the strong and responsive approaches taken by Tseshaht First Nation to address the urgent housing needs of community members,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconcilation. “The establishment of a local working group is a creative step that will help foster a strong government-to-government voice in the Alberni Valley as we work together to find solutions to the housing crisis.”

This agreement supports Tseshaht First Nation’s goal for long-term economic development and to also bring the perspective of Tseshaht to housing development discussions in the Alberni Valley.

Quotes:

Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim –

“I commend the Tseshaht First Nation for their strong vision and collaborative approach to finding solutions for the critical housing shortage in our region. Seeing local government and provincial partners join together with the Tseshaht First Nation to support the people of the Alberni Valley is a true demonstration of the reconciliation in action.”

Sharie Minions, mayor of Port Alberni –

“It is imperative that we address the housing crisis as a whole. We recognize the significant challenges the housing crisis presents for First Nations communities and the considerable impact of the funding being provided by the Province in tackling this issue. The city is committed to providing support, working in partnership with First Nations leaders to develop sustainable and culturally appropriate housing solutions. Together, we can create a better future and ensure that everyone in our community has access to safe and affordable housing.”

Quick Facts:

The Tseshaht First Nation is a member of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council.

Member population is 1,186.

Learn More:

Tseshaht First Nation: https://tseshaht.com/

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/first-nations-a-z-listing/nuu-chah-nulth-tribal-council

Re-awakening of ƛuukᵂatquuʔis: Wolf Tower unveiling: https://tseshaht.com/re-awakening-of-%c6%9buuk%ca%b7atquu%ca%94is-media-release-june-23-2022/

To view the Tseshaht First Nation housing agreement, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/first-nations-a-z-listing/tseshaht-first-nation