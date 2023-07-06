Sunstone Introduces the Yeti Portable Power Station for the Permanent Jewelry Community
Yeti 500X Portable Power Station: Perfect for Permanent Jewelry Artists at Pop-up's and Other Remote Events.
Yeti 200X Portable Power Station: Perfect for Permanent Jewelry Artists at Pop-up's and Other Remote Events.
Sunstone announced its distribution of the Goal Zero Yeti portable power station for permanent jewelry artists exhibiting at pop-up's and other remote events.
The Yeti will simplify portable power challenges for permanent jewelry professionals at pop-up's and other remote locations.”PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Welders, leading provider of innovative welding solutions for the permanent jewelry community, announced its distribution of the Goal Zero Yeti portable power station for permanent jewelry artists exhibiting at pop-up's and other remote events.
— Jonathan Young
The Yeti 200X perfectly caters to the needs of the permanent jewelry community. It stands out as one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators currently available on the market. The 200X provides ample power to run your welder because it is equipped with a wide range of ports and an extended battery life. This exceptional capacity and flexibility make the Yeti 200X the ideal choice for permanent jewelry professionals seeking a reliable power source for their events. Also available is the Yeti 500X, offering enhanced capabilities and a higher power threshold than the 200X. With its expanded range of ports and advanced features, the Yeti 500X is an exceptional choice for those seeking a portable power solution with added power, versatility, and functionality.
“At Sunstone, we are dedicated to providing solutions that enhance our customers’ work experiences,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone. “The addition of the Yeti 200X and 500X portable chargers marks another milestone in our commitment to our customers. The Yeti will simplify portable power challenges for permanent jewelry professionals at pop-up's and other remote locations..”
The Yeti 200X and 500X are compact, lightweight, and remarkably easy to carry. The sleek design of the Yetis ensures that setting up a permanent jewelry workstation away from other power sources is a breeze, allowing permanent jewelry artists to work with freedom and flexibility while on the go. Each Yeti package includes one Yeti (200X or 500X) and one wall charger, offering a complete and convenient solution for permanent jewelry on the go.
The Goal Zero Yeti 200X and 500X portable batteries are now available for purchase at Sunstone’s official website.
About Sunstone Welders
Sunstone Welders LLC is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the permanent jewelry industry. With a dedication to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology. Sunstone Welders has established itself as a trusted name for permanent jewelry artists. The company offers a wide range of products designed to enhance performance and quality of jewelry manufacturing and repair. For more information visit sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
Andy Jensen
Sunstone Engineering LLC
+1 385-999-5214
ajensen@sunstonewelders.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube