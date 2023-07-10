xFind Unveils Revolutionary GPT-based Enterprise Customer Support Solution, Providing Precise, Secure Answers

Appoints Shai Alfandary CEO, Previously Senior Leadership at Salesforce, SAP, Marketo/Adobe, Perion, Ringlead

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- xFind.ai, a pioneer in the area of Knowledge Discovery for Customer Service and Support teams, today announced its groundbreaking new solution aimed at revolutionizing customer interactions in enterprises.

The system is based on a fusion of advanced AI technologies and with its development completed, the company is expected to initiate its marketing activities in the United States.

xFind Pioneers with Generative AI for Enterprise Knowledge Discovery:

Generative AI has emerged as a prominent force in the global technology landscape, revolutionizing the intersection of data and content production. However, it has primarily been limited to the consumer domain since it was not accurate or contextual enough for enterprise B2B use. xFind’s information retrieval layer based on a combination of Generative AI and other NLP technologies bridges this gap, ensuring that end-customers and support representatives get the information they need quickly and reliably while preserving privacy and information security.

The solution analyzes the content of customer requests and generates answers for support cases from existing organizational knowledge systems such as CRM, Slack, Jira, Confluence, and Notion, ensuring the delivered information is reliable.

The Q&A based on organizational knowledge is applied at various points of customer interaction, including portals, chatbots, and support representatives who use Salesforce, Zendesk, or other support management software.

New CEO Shai Alfandary Brings Vast Enterprise Experience with Salesforce, Marketo, SAP and Others:

xFind also is announcing the appointment of Shai Alfandary as CEO, with a focus on leading the company's updated strategy and expanding its customer base in large technology companies, particularly in the US market.

Alfandary brings extensive experience in the field of enterprise software, having held numerous leadership positions in global software companies. Some of the companies he has worked for include Salesforce, Marketo (acquired by Adobe), and RingLead (acquired by ZoomInfo). Most recently, he served as CEO of Paragone.ai, a Perion company, and was a member of the executive leadership team that drove Perion’s phenomenal turnaround in recent years.

Alfandary said: “I am excited to join xFind and lead the expansion of GPT into enterprise systems, providing support organizations with innovative technological capabilities. Our solution, based on a fusion of advanced AI tools, allows enterprises to leverage the existing information in their organization such as CRM systems, knowledge bases, and customer interactions, and transform it into new accessible knowledge and content for customers.

“Investment firms including Sarona Ventures, Peregrine Ventures and Besadno, have already invested in xFind,” he continued. “Now that we have completed the crucial development phase of the solution, the company is starting its marketing activities to enter the enterprise software market in the United States.”

Customers Love xFind’s Enhanced Productivity and End-user Satisfaction:

Yaniv Peeri, VP, Technical Customer Support, Customer Experience at Kaltura, an xFind customer, said: “xFind helps to improve the productivity and satisfaction of our support teams, and in turn improves the quality of our customer care. xFind is a pleasure to work with and we continue to see the positive impact it has on the success of our customer support organization.”

xFind solution is comprised of three modules:

1) For customer touch points (e.g. chatbots, portals) – xFind enhances portals and chatbots with quick, accurate, self-service answers that delight customers. The GPT-powered interface accepts natural language queries, so the more the end customer writes, the more thorough and accurate the answer is.

2) For support agents – xFind eliminates frustrating keyword searches and tags, providing the exact right information at the right time, from any data source. It displays accurate answers right inside the organization’s Salesforce instance.

3) For support managers – xFind provides the Voice of Customer (VoC) so enterprises can resolve customer concerns before they arise. Its AI analytics detect trends in customer concerns and support cases.

About xFind:

xFind is a VC-backed startup that brings organizational knowledge to life with AI technology crafted by a team of top-tier scientists. Our mission is to supercharge every customer interaction with most applicable knowledge. We utilize advanced AI techniques to extract knowledge from myriad of organizational sources and deliver answers with the highest confidence via any customer facing system (CRMs, chatbots, portals), while adhering to enterprises’ security and privacy rules. The company is headquartered in Tel-Aviv. www.xfind.ai.